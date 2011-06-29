Good Question: What Is The Shower Curtain Effect?

June 29, 2011 12:08 AM
(CBS 5) – It’s something many of us have dealt with getting ready in the morning. Nancy McNabb asked this Good Question: Why does the shower curtain get sucked inward when the shower turns on?

ANSWER: Jearl Walker, a physicist with the San Francisco Exploratorium has studied the phenomenon. He explains it as the air that is forced to the bottom of the bathtub and eventually forced out the gap between the shower curtain and the edge of the tub. Walker said that “pushes” the curtain inward as air is escaping.

