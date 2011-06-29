Good Question: What Is The Shower Curtain Effect?

(CBS 5) – It’s something many of us have dealt with getting ready in the morning. Nancy McNabb asked this Good Question: Why does the shower curtain get sucked inward when the shower turns on?
ANSWER: Jearl Walker, a physicist with the San Francisco Exploratorium has studied the phenomenon. He explains it as the air that is forced to the bottom of the bathtub and eventually forced out the gap between the shower curtain and the edge of the tub. Walker said that “pushes” the curtain inward as air is escaping.
(Copyright 2011 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment
Hi!
I am working on a very simple solution for this annoying problem that I want to get to the market. You could be a great support and fill out this query: https://www.startupdesk.amsterdam/the-new-future-proof-shower-curtain/
Thanks!