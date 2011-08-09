Guide To The Outside Lands 2011

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Outside Lands opens its fourth year running with a diverse line-up few other festivals could match. Demonstrating three different takes on rock music, Phish, Muse, and Arcade Fire close out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, following 20+ acts that range from R&B (the goddess Erykah Badu), dubstep (Eskmo), trip-hop (Phantogram), and dance (Major Lazer). Suffice it to say, if Outside Lands were a person, she would have that iPod whose shuffle could make everyone at a given house party smile.

It only helps the festival’s cause that it brings gifts beyond music: Outside Lands is more than just live music, it is also a festival of art, food, and wine. If there was ever a more winning combination than this ‘quadfecta’, we as mere mortals have yet to experience it.

Learn everything you need to know about Outside Lands…

DATES & TIMES:

Friday, August 12

Festival Gates Open – 11:00AM

Music Starts – 12:00PM

Music Ends – 10:00PM

Saturday, August 13

Festival Gates Open – 11:00AM

Music Starts – 12:00PM

Music Ends – 10:00PM

Sunday, August 14

Festival Gates Open – 11:00AM

Music Starts – 12:00PM

Music Ends – 9:45PM

2011 ARTIST LINE-UP



Click HERE to see the official Outside Lands MyScheduler.

Muse

Phish (2 sets)

Arcade Fire

The Black Keys

Deadmau5

MGMT

Girl Talk

The Decemberists

John Fogerty

Erykah Badu

The Original Meters

Beirut

The Roots

Arctic Monkeys

Big Audio Dynamite

STS9

Warren Haynes Band

Big Boi

Major Lazer

Little Dragon

Julieta Venegas

Sia

OK Go

The Greyboy Allstars

Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

Old 97’s

Mavis Staples

Latyrx feat. Lyrics Born & Lateef

Best Coast

Collie Buddz

Phantogram

Charles Bradley

Foster The People

Lotus

STRFKR

Junip

Pajama Party

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Vaccines

Toro Y Moi

Vetiver

The Limousines

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

The Stone Foxes

The Joy Formidable

Wye Oak

Ana Tijoux

Orgone

Lord Huron

Tamaryn

Grouplove

The Fresh & Onlys

Ximena Sariñana

Ty Segall

Sunbirds

Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers

Diego’s Umbrella

Ghost Robot

WHAT YOU CAN YOU BRING

Blankets

Soft-sided coolers

Regular-size/unframed backpacks

Two factory-sealed water bottles up to 1 liter each

Empty Camelbak or other empty plastic container (i.e., Nalgene bottle)

Ice in soft-sided cooler or Camelbak – no large bags allowed

Binoculars

Personal cameras (i.e., small digital cameras or point-and-click 35mm cameras) – cameras with any type of detachable lenses are prohibited

WHAT YOU CAN’T BRING

Weapons of any kind

Illegal substances

Framed or large backpacks

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)

Glass containers of ANY kind

Skateboards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles

Bicycles inside festival grounds (bike racks are available Marks Meadow)

Fireworks and explosives

Instruments and laser pointers

Umbrellas

Picnic baskets

Lawn furniture

Large or hard-sided coolers

Tents

Pets (except service dogs)

Video equipment – no video recording will be allowed

Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs)

Audio recording equipment

No illegal vending is permitted – no unauthorized/unlicensed vendors allowed

FOOD OPTIONS

Reasonably priced food (including vegetarian/vegan options) and drinks will be available on-site. More information about the food vendors and options will be released in upcoming weeks.

DIRECTIONS

Need a convenient and affordable way to get to Outside Lands? Get on the bus!

Esurance, the official transportation partner of Outside Lands, makes it easy to get to and from the festival with the Esurance Shuttle.

The Esurance Shuttle guarantees round-trip transportation from Bill Graham Civic Auditorium to the entrance of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park. With a 3-day shuttle pass (made affordable by Esurance), you’ll quickly and easily get to the festival — with zero hassle.

Fans who take the shuttle will earn Insider status, which they can parlay at the Esurance Inside Outside lounge for cool gifts and giveaways. Get on. Get in. Get out.

Buy your shuttle pass separately or by “adding on” to your ticketing order during checkout.

3-Day Shuttle Pass – $29.50 ($4.90 per trip)

Shuttle hours: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 a.m. each day Limited coverage from 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

*Please note this shuttle pass does not include admission to the festival.

PARKING

NOTE: With extremely limited parking inside the Park and in the surrounding neighborhoods, we strongly encourage you to take public or alternate means of transportation.

There is no overnight parking allowed inside of Golden Gate Park, and camping in the city of San Francisco is prohibited (San Francisco Park Code, Article 3, Section 3.12).

Camping, glass containers, alcohol and drugs are prohibited at Ocean Beach.

Camping 36 CFR 2.10 (b)(10), Glass Containers 36 CFR 1.5 (f), Consumption of Alcohol in an Area Closed to Drinking 36 CFR 2.35 (a)(3)(iii), Possession of Controlled Substance 36 CFR 2.35 (b)(2).

FOR MORE WAYS TO GET TO OUTSIDE LANDS, CLICK HERE

For more information on the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, visit CBS Local Events or go to www.sfoutsidelands.com.

