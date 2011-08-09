Guide To The Outside Lands 2011

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Outside Lands opens its fourth year running with a diverse line-up few other festivals could match. Demonstrating three different takes on rock music, Phish, Muse, and Arcade Fire close out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, following 20+ acts that range from R&B (the goddess Erykah Badu), dubstep (Eskmo), trip-hop (Phantogram), and dance (Major Lazer). Suffice it to say, if Outside Lands were a person, she would have that iPod whose shuffle could make everyone at a given house party smile.
It only helps the festival’s cause that it brings gifts beyond music: Outside Lands is more than just live music, it is also a festival of art, food, and wine. If there was ever a more winning combination than this ‘quadfecta’, we as mere mortals have yet to experience it.
Learn everything you need to know about Outside Lands…
DATES & TIMES:
Friday, August 12
Festival Gates Open – 11:00AM
Music Starts – 12:00PM
Music Ends – 10:00PM
Saturday, August 13
Festival Gates Open – 11:00AM
Music Starts – 12:00PM
Music Ends – 10:00PM
Sunday, August 14
Festival Gates Open – 11:00AM
Music Starts – 12:00PM
Music Ends – 9:45PM
2011 ARTIST LINE-UP
Click HERE to see the official Outside Lands MyScheduler.
- Muse
- Phish (2 sets)
- Arcade Fire
- The Black Keys
- Deadmau5
- MGMT
- Girl Talk
- The Decemberists
- John Fogerty
- Erykah Badu
- The Original Meters
- Beirut
- The Roots
- Arctic Monkeys
- Big Audio Dynamite
- STS9
- Warren Haynes Band
- Big Boi
- Major Lazer
- Little Dragon
- Julieta Venegas
- Sia
- OK Go
- The Greyboy Allstars
- Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band
- Old 97’s
- Mavis Staples
- Latyrx feat. Lyrics Born & Lateef
- Best Coast
- Collie Buddz
- Phantogram
- Charles Bradley
- Foster The People
- Lotus
- STRFKR
- Junip
- Pajama Party
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- The Vaccines
- Toro Y Moi
- Vetiver
- The Limousines
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- The Stone Foxes
- The Joy Formidable
- Wye Oak
- Ana Tijoux
- Orgone
- Lord Huron
- Tamaryn
- Grouplove
- The Fresh & Onlys
- Ximena Sariñana
- Ty Segall
- Sunbirds
- Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers
- Diego’s Umbrella
- Ghost Robot
WHAT YOU CAN YOU BRING
- Blankets
- Soft-sided coolers
- Regular-size/unframed backpacks
- Two factory-sealed water bottles up to 1 liter each
- Empty Camelbak or other empty plastic container (i.e., Nalgene bottle)
- Ice in soft-sided cooler or Camelbak – no large bags allowed
- Binoculars
- Personal cameras (i.e., small digital cameras or point-and-click 35mm cameras) – cameras with any type of detachable lenses are prohibited
WHAT YOU CAN’T BRING
- Weapons of any kind
- Illegal substances
- Framed or large backpacks
- Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)
- Glass containers of ANY kind
- Skateboards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles
- Bicycles inside festival grounds (bike racks are available Marks Meadow)
- Fireworks and explosives
- Instruments and laser pointers
- Umbrellas
- Picnic baskets
- Lawn furniture
- Large or hard-sided coolers
- Tents
- Pets (except service dogs)
- Video equipment – no video recording will be allowed
- Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs)
- Audio recording equipment
- No illegal vending is permitted – no unauthorized/unlicensed vendors allowed
FOOD OPTIONS
Reasonably priced food (including vegetarian/vegan options) and drinks will be available on-site. More information about the food vendors and options will be released in upcoming weeks.
DIRECTIONS
PARKING
NOTE: With extremely limited parking inside the Park and in the surrounding neighborhoods, we strongly encourage you to take public or alternate means of transportation.
There is no overnight parking allowed inside of Golden Gate Park, and camping in the city of San Francisco is prohibited (San Francisco Park Code, Article 3, Section 3.12).
Camping, glass containers, alcohol and drugs are prohibited at Ocean Beach.
Camping 36 CFR 2.10 (b)(10), Glass Containers 36 CFR 1.5 (f), Consumption of Alcohol in an Area Closed to Drinking 36 CFR 2.35 (a)(3)(iii), Possession of Controlled Substance 36 CFR 2.35 (b)(2).
FOR MORE WAYS TO GET TO OUTSIDE LANDS, CLICK HERE
For more information on the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, visit CBS Local Events or go to www.sfoutsidelands.com.
