2 Shot, 1 Beaten At 49ers-Raiders Game

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An assault victim and a shooting victim remain in serious condition after a violent night at Candlestick Park Saturday, according to officials at San Francisco General Hospital.

Three people were hospitalized after two men were found shot in the parking lot at around 8 p.m., and another man was beaten unconscious in a bathroom inside the stadium between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m.

The incidents happened during a preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco police are searching for a person of interest in one of the two shootings outside the stadium, a police spokesman said Sunday.

At around 8 p.m., two shooting victims were found in the stadium parking lot. Police are still unsure whether the shootings are connected, but the two men were found far enough away from each other that police are currently treating them as separate investigations, San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said Sunday.

One 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to San Francisco General Hospital. The other man was in his 20s and his injuries were not life-threatening, but he remained in the hospital this afternoon.

Police remained uncertain Sunday whether the shooting victims had attended the game, or whether they were fans of a particular team, Andraychak said.

The shootings were not the only incidents of violence at the football stadium Saturday.

A 26-year-old San Rafael man was assaulted and knocked unconscious in an upper-level restroom between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital suffering life-threatening injuries. His condition was listed as serious Sunday, according to information from San Francisco General Hospital.

Police are searching for a suspect in the beating, described as a Samoan/Pacific Islander male, 25-30 years old, between 6 foot 3 inches and 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 225 to 260 pounds. He had a goatee and long curly hair tied up in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and Oakland Mayor Jean Quan issued a joint statement Sunday condemning the violence.

“Fans come to our stadiums to enjoy an afternoon of football, not to be subjected to intimidation or violence. These games are family events and the types of images we witnessed last night have no place in our arenas,” the statement said.

The National Football League also issued a statement about the violence. “We pledge our full support to Mayors Lee and Quan and to sate and local law enforcement agencies,” it said. “We will work with our clubs and law enforcement agencies to ensure responsible fan conduct at all NFL games.”

The 49ers issued a statement saying the team is working with police to understand how Saturday’s events happened, and that it is hopeful for the recovery of the victims.

“The 49ers’ primary concern has always been, and will continue to be, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans on game day.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh of the 49ers said he was saddened by the news that fans had become violent at Saturday’s game during a conference call with reporters Sunday. “I feel for those people who were injured,” Harbaugh said.

He said he was not aware of the violence happening in the stands and outside the stadium during the game.

Anyone with information on yesterday’s incidents is asked to call the tip line at (4150) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

