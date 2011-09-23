Brian travels the region to uncover foods, gadgets and everyday household items that were pioneered in the Bay Area.

Here’s the recipe for ” Turkey Tetrazinni:” (from Executive Chef Jesse Llaptian, Palace Hotel)

Ingredients:

· 12 oz egg noodles

· 12 ounces mushrooms, sliced (about 4-5 cups)

· 1/2 cup unsalted butter

· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

· 1 1/2 cups of milk

· 1/4 cup cream

· 2 cups chicken broth

· 1/4 cup dry sherry

· 3 cups coarsely chopped cooked turkey

· 1 cup peas

· 2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan (divided into 1/3 and 1/3 cups)

· 2 Tbsp lemon juice

· Salt and Pepper

· 1/3 cup fine fresh bread crumbs (or panko)

Method:

1.) Preheat oven to 375°F. Start heating 2 to 3 quarts of water for the pasta. Add 1 teaspoon of salt for each quart of water.

2 .)Cook the mushrooms in 3 Tbsp of the butter over medium heat, stirring, until all of the liquid the mushrooms give off has evaporated, 5-10 minutes. Set aside.

3.) In a large, heavy saucepan, melt 1/4 cup of butter. Stir in the flour, and cook the mixture over low heat, stirring, for 3 minutes.

4.) About now, put the pasta into the boiling water you’ve heated. Follow the package directions and cook until al dente. While the pasta is cooking continue on with the recipe.

5.) Into the saucepan with the butter and flour, slowly whisk in the milk, cream, broth, and the sherry. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for about 5 to 8 minutes.

6.) When the pasta is ready, drain it. In a large bowl combine the pasta, the sauce, the mushrooms, the turkey, and the peas. Stir in 1/3 cup of the Parmesan and the 1/3 cup of Swiss cheese. Stir in the lemon juice. Add salt and pepper to taste. Just keep sprinkling it in until it is seasoned to your taste. Transfer the mixture to a buttered 3-quart casserole.

7.) In a small bowl combine well the remaining 1/3 cup Parmesan and the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the tetrazzini, and dot the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cut into bits.

8.) Bake the Tetrazzini in the middle rack of the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until it is bubbling and the top is golden.

Here’s the recipe for “Lobster / Seafood Tetrazini:”

Ingredients:

· 12 oz dried pasta

· 1/2 cup unsalted butter

· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

· 1 1/2 cups lobster sauce

· 1/4 cup cream

· 2 cups chicken broth

· 1/4 cup white wine

· 3 cups coarsely chopped raw shrimp and lobster

· 2/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan (divided into 1/3 and 1/3 cups)

· 2 Tbsp lemon juice

· Salt and Pepper

· 1/3 cup fine fresh bread crumbs (or panko)

Method:

1.) Start heating 2 to 3 quarts of water for the pasta. Add 1 teaspoon of salt for each quart of water.

2.) In a large, heavy saucepan, melt 1/4 cup of butter. Stir in the flour, and cook the mixture over low heat, stirring, for 3 minutes.

3.) Put the pasta into the boiling water you’ve heated. Follow the package directions and cook until al dente. While the pasta is cooking continue on with the recipe.

4.) Into the saucepan add the lobster sauce, lobster, shrimp, cream, broth, and the sherry. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for about 5 to 8 minutes.

5.) When the pasta is ready, drain it. In a large bowl combine the pasta, the sauce, the shrimp and lobster. Stir in 1/3 cup of the Parmesan and the lobster sauce. Stir in the lemon juice. Add salt and pepper to taste.

6.) In a small bowl combine well the remaining 1/3 cup Parmesan and the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the tetrazzini, and dot the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cut into bits.

7.) Place the Tetrazzini in individual dishes and place under the broiler till the topping is golden brown and remove, or until it is bubbling and the top is golden.

Lobster Sauce

· 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

· 4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

· 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onions

· 1/4 cup finely chopped celery

· 1/4 cup finely chopped carrots

· 2 Tablespoons minced shallots

· 1 Tablespoon minced garlic

· 2 Tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour

· 1/4 cup Cognac or other brandy

· Reserved shells from 1 to 1-1/2 pound lobsters

· 4 cups shrimp stock, chicken stock, or canned low-sodium chicken broth

· 3 Tablespoons tomato paste

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/4 teaspoon paprika

· 1/8 teaspoon cayenne

· 1 cup heavy cream

Preparation:

Heat the oil and melt the butter in a medium heavy stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the onions, celery, and carrots and cook until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the shallot and garlice and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and continue to stir until the mixture is a light blond color, about 2 minutes. Add the brandy and stir for 30 seconds, scraping the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon to release browned bits.

Add the lobster shells, and then stir in the seafood broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the tomato paste, salt, paprika, and cayenne. Simmer uncovered, stirring often, until the sauce is lightly thickened, about 1 hour.

Strain the sauce through a fine-mesh strainer into a medium saucepan. Add the cream and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer briskly until reduced to about 3 cups, about 15 minutes. Use warm.

You can order authentic “Turkey Tetrazinni” or the newer “Seafood Tetrazinni” by visiting:

The Palace Hotel

2 New Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 512-1111

www.sfpalace.com

