Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs Dead At 56

CUPERTINO (CBS / AP) –Steve Jobs, the Apple founder and former CEO who invented and masterfully marketed ever-sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology, from the personal computer to the iPod and iPhone, has died. He was 56.
Apple announced his death without giving a specific cause, although experts said he was likely killed by cancer.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Jobs passed away today,” the company said in a brief statement.
PICTURES: Steve Jobs Through The Years
“Steve’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of countless innovations that enrich and improve all of our lives. The world is immeasurably better because of Steve”
Jobs had battled cancer in 2004 and underwent a liver transplant in 2009 after taking a leave of absence for unspecified health problems. He took another leave of absence in January—his third since his health problems began—and officially resigned in August.
Jobs started Apple with a high school friend in a Silicon Valley garage in 1976, was forced out a decade later and returned in 1997 to rescue the company. During his second stint, it grew into the most valuable technology company in the world.
Cultivating Apple’s countercultural sensibility and a minimalist design ethic, Jobs rolled out one sensational product after another, even in the face of the late-2000s recession and his own failing health.
KCBS’ Margie Shafer Reports:
He helped change computers from a geeky hobbyist’s obsession to a necessity of modern life at work and home, and in the process he upended not just personal technology but the cellphone and music industries. For transformation of American industry, he has few rivals.
Perhaps most influentially, Jobs in 2001 launched the iPod, which offered “1,000 songs in your pocket.” Over the next 10 years, its white earphones and thumb-dial control seemed to become more ubiquitous than the wristwatch.
Related Coverage:
Steve Jobs’ Legacy: He Thought Differently
The World Reacts To Steve Jobs’ Passing
Analysis: Jobs Turned 3 Industries Upside-Down
Steve Jobs Spread Joy With Creation Of Pixar Studios
Analysis: Steve Jobs’ Success Arose From Prior Failures
List: Steve Jobs’ Top Product Hits & Flops
Jobs Remembered As ‘Wizard Of Cupertino’; Knew What We Wanted
Steve Jobs Had Little Known Spiritual Side
Doctors Believe Cancer Likely Killed Steve Jobs
In 2007 came the touch-screen iPhone, joined a year later by Apple’s App Store, where developers could sell iPhone “apps” which made the phone a device not just for making calls but also for managing money, editing photos, playing games and social networking. And in 2010, Jobs introduced the iPad, a tablet-sized, all-touch computer that took off even though market analysts said no one really needed one.
By 2011, Apple had become the second-largest company of any kind in the United States by market value. In August, it briefly surpassed Exxon Mobil as the most valuable company.
Under Jobs, the company cloaked itself in secrecy to build frenzied anticipation for each of its new products. Jobs himself had a wizardly sense of what his customers wanted, and where demand didn’t exist, he leveraged a cult-like following to create it.
When he spoke at Apple presentations, almost always in faded blue jeans, sneakers and a black mock turtleneck, legions of Apple acolytes listened to every word. He often boasted about Apple successes, then coyly added a coda—“One more thing”—before introducing its latest ambitious idea.
In later years, Apple investors also watched these appearances for clues about his health. Jobs revealed in 2004 that he had been diagnosed with a very rare form of pancreatic cancer—an islet cell neuroendocrine tumor. He underwent surgery and said he had been cured. In 2009, following weight loss he initially attributed to a hormonal imbalance, he abruptly took a six-month leave. During that time, he received a liver transplant that became public two months after it was performed.
He went on another medical leave in January 2011, this time for an unspecified duration. He never went back and resigned as CEO in August, though he stayed on as chairman. Consistent with his penchant for secrecy, he didn’t reference his illness in his resignation letter.
Steven Paul Jobs was born Feb. 24, 1955, in San Francisco to Joanne Simpson, then an unmarried graduate student, and Abdulfattah Jandali, a student from Syria. Simpson gave Jobs up for adoption, though she married Jandali and a few years later had a second child with him, Mona Simpson, who became a novelist.
Steven was adopted by Clara and Paul Jobs of Los Altos, a working-class couple who nurtured his early interest in electronics. He saw his first computer terminal at NASA’s Ames Research Center when he was around 11 and landed a summer job at Hewlett-Packard before he had finished high school.
Jobs enrolled in Reed College in Portland, Ore., in 1972 but dropped out after six months.
“All of my working-class parents’ savings were being spent on my college tuition. After six months, I couldn’t see the value in it,” he said at a Stanford University commencement address in 2005. “I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life and no idea how college was going to help me figure it out.”
When he returned to California in 1974, Jobs worked for video game maker Atari and attended meetings of the Homebrew Computer Club—a group of computer hobbyists—with Steve Wozniak, a high school friend who was a few years older.
Wozniak’s homemade computer drew attention from other enthusiasts, but Jobs saw its potential far beyond the geeky hobbyists of the time. The pair started Apple Computer Inc. in Jobs’ parents’ garage in 1976. According to Wozniak, Jobs suggested the name after visiting an “apple orchard” that Wozniak said was actually a commune.
Their first creation was the Apple I—essentially, the guts of a computer without a case, keyboard or monitor.
The Apple II, which hit the market in 1977, was their first machine for the masses. It became so popular that Jobs was worth $100 million by age 25.
During a 1979 visit to the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, Jobs again spotted mass potential in a niche invention: a computer that allowed people to control computers with the click of a mouse, not typed commands. He returned to Apple and ordered the team to copy what he had seen.
It foreshadowed a propensity to take other people’s concepts, improve on them and spin them into wildly successful products. Under Jobs, Apple didn’t invent computers, digital music players or smartphones—it reinvented them for people who didn’t want to learn computer programming or negotiate the technical hassles of keeping their gadgets working.
“We have always been shameless about stealing great ideas,” Jobs said in an interview for the 1996 PBS series “Triumph of the Nerds.”
The engineers responded with two computers. The pricier Lisa— the same name as his daughter—launched to a cool reception in 1983. The less-expensive Macintosh, named for an employee’s favorite apple, exploded onto the scene in 1984.
The Mac was heralded by an epic Super Bowl commercial that referenced George Orwell’s “1984” and captured Apple’s iconoclastic style. In the ad, expressionless drones marched through dark halls to an auditorium where a Big Brother-like figure lectures on a big screen. A woman in a bright track uniform burst into the hall and launched a hammer into the screen, which exploded, stunning the drones, as a narrator announced the arrival of the Mac.
There were early stumbles at Apple. Jobs clashed with colleagues and even the CEO he had hired away from Pepsi, John Sculley. And after an initial spike, Mac sales slowed, in part because few programs had been written for it.
With Apple’s stock price sinking, conflicts between Jobs and Sculley mounted. Sculley won over the board in 1985 and pushed Jobs out of his day-to-day role leading the Macintosh team. Jobs resigned his post as chairman of the board and left Apple within months.
“What had been the focus of my entire adult life was gone, and it was devastating,” Jobs said in his Stanford speech. “I didn’t see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life.”
He got into two other companies: Next, a computer maker, and Emeryville-based Pixar, a computer-animation studio that he bought from George Lucas for $10 million.
Pixar, ultimately the more successful venture, seemed at first a bottomless money pit. Then in 1995 came “Toy Story,” the first computer-animated full-length feature. Jobs used its success to negotiate a sweeter deal with Disney for Pixar’s next two films, “A Bug’s Life” and “Toy Story 2.” In 2006, Jobs sold Pixar to The Walt Disney Co. for $7.4 billion in stock, making him Disney’s largest individual shareholder and securing a seat on the board.
With Next, Jobs came up with a cube-shaped computer. He was said to be obsessive about the tiniest details, insisting on design perfection even for the machine’s guts. The machine cost a pricey $6,500 to $10,000, and he never managed to spark much demand for it.
Ultimately, he shifted the focus to software—a move that paid off later when Apple bought Next for its operating system technology, the basis for the software still used in Mac computers.
By 1996, when Apple bought Next, Apple was in dire financial straits. It had lost more than $800 million in a year, dragged its heels in licensing Mac software for other computers and surrendered most of its market share to PCs that ran Windows.
Larry Ellison, Jobs’ close friend and fellow Silicon Valley billionaire and the CEO of Oracle Corp., publicly contemplated buying Apple in early 1997 and ousting its leadership. The idea fizzled, but Jobs stepped in as interim chief later that year.
He slashed unprofitable projects, narrowed the company’s focus and presided over a new marketing push to set the Mac apart from Windows, starting with a campaign encouraging computer users to “Think different.”
Apple’s first new product under his direction, the brightly colored, plastic iMac, launched in 1998 and sold about 2 million in its first year. Apple returned to profitability that year. Jobs dropped the “interim” from his title in 2000.
He changed his style, too, said Tim Bajarin, who met Jobs several times while covering the company for Creative Strategies.
“In the early days, he was in charge of every detail. The only way you could say it is, he was kind of a control freak,” he said. In his second stint, “he clearly was much more mellow and more mature.”
Tim Bajarin on the passing of Steve Jobs:
In the decade that followed, Jobs kept Apple profitable while pushing out an impressive roster of new products.
Apple’s popularity exploded in the 2000s. The iPod, smaller and sleeker with each generation, introduced many lifelong Windows users to their first Apple gadget.
The arrival of the iTunes music store in 2003 gave people a convenient way to buy music legally online, song by song. For the music industry, it was a mixed blessing. The industry got a way to reach Internet-savvy people who, in the age of Napster, were growing accustomed to downloading music free. But online sales also hastened the demise of CDs and established Apple as a gatekeeper, resulting in battles between Jobs and music executives over pricing and other issues.
Jobs’ command over gadget lovers and pop culture swelled to the point that, on the eve of the iPhone’s launch in 2007, faithful followers slept on sidewalks outside posh Apple stores for the chance to buy one. Three years later, at the iPad’s debut, the lines snaked around blocks and out through parking lots, even though people had the option to order one in advance.
The decade was not without its glitches. In the mid-2000s, Apple was swept up in a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry into stock options backdating, a practice that artificially raised the value of options grants. But Jobs and Apple emerged unscathed after two former executives took the fall and eventually settled with the SEC.
Jobs’ personal ethos—a natural food lover who embraced Buddhism and New Age philosophy—was closely linked to the public persona he shaped for Apple. Apple itself became a statement against the commoditization of technology—a cynical view, to be sure, from a company whose computers can cost three or more times as much as those of its rivals.
For technology lovers, buying Apple products has meant gaining entrance to an exclusive club. At the top was a complicated and contradictory figure who was endlessly fascinating—even to his detractors, of which Jobs had many. Jobs was a hero to techno-geeks and a villain to partners he bullied and to workers whose projects he unceremoniously killed or claimed as his own.
Unauthorized biographer Alan Deutschman described him as “deeply moody and maddeningly erratic.” In his personal life, Jobs denied for two years that he was the father of Lisa, the baby born to his longtime girlfriend Chrisann Brennan in 1978.
Few seemed immune to Jobs’ charisma and will. He could adeptly convince those in his presence of just about anything—even if they disagreed again when he left the room and his magic wore off.
“He always has an aura around his persona,” said Bajarin, who met Jobs several times while covering the company for more than 20 years as a Creative Strategies analyst. “When you talk to him, you know you’re really talking to a brilliant mind.”
But Bajarin also remembers Jobs lashing out with profanity at an employee who interrupted their meeting. Jobs, the perfectionist, demanded greatness from everyone at Apple.
Jobs valued his privacy, but some details of his romantic and family life have been uncovered. In the early 1980s, Jobs dated the folk singer Joan Baez, according to Deutschman.
In 1989, Jobs spoke at Stanford’s graduate business school and met his wife, Laurene Powell, who was then a student. When she became pregnant, Jobs at first refused to marry her. It was a near-repeat of what had happened more than a decade earlier with then-girlfriend Brennan, Deutschman said, but eventually Jobs relented.
Jobs started looking for his biological family in his teens, according to an interview he gave to The New York Times in 1997. He found his biological sister when he was 27. They became friends, and through her Jobs met his biological mother. Few details of those relationships have been made public.
But the extent of Apple secrecy didn’t become clear until Jobs revealed in 2004 that he had been diagonosed with—and “cured” of—a rare form of operable pancreatic cancer called an islet cell neuroendocrine tumor. The company had sat on the news of his diagnosis for nine months while Jobs tried trumping the disease with a special diet, Fortune magazine reported in 2008.
In the years after his cancer was revealed, rumors about Jobs’ health would spark runs on Apple stock as investors worried the company, with no clear succession plan, would fall apart without him. Apple did little to ease those concerns. It kept the state of Jobs’ health a secret for as long as it could, then disclosed vague details when, in early 2009, it became clear he was again ill.
Jobs took a half-year medical leave of absence starting in January 2009, during which he had a liver transplant. Apple did not disclose the procedure at the time; two months later, The Wall Street Journal reported the fact and a doctor at the transplant hospital confirmed it.
In January 2011, Jobs announced another medical leave, his third, with no set duration. He returned to the spotlight briefly in March to personally unveil a second-generation iPad and again in June, when he showed off Apple’s iCloud music synching service. At both events, he looked frail in his signature jeans and mock turtleneck.
Less than three months later, Jobs resigned as CEO. In a letter addressed to Apple’s board and the “Apple community” Jobs said he “always said if there ever came a day when I could no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple’s CEO, I would be the first to let you know. Unfortunately, that day has come.”
In 2005, following the bout with cancer, Jobs delivered Stanford University’s commencement speech.
“Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life,” he said. “Because almost everything—all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure—these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.”
Jobs is survived by his biological mother, sister Mona Simpson; Lisa Brennan-Jobs, his daughter with Brennan; wife Laurene, and their three children, Erin, Reed and Eve.
(Copyright 2011 by CBSSan Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment
Very sorry to see such a brilliant man die so early in his life.
well… THIS should put to rest all those theories that people have , that there is a cure for cancer that just isn’t available to common people … if jobs couldn’t be saved … ain’t no one that can be aved. pancreatic cancer is among the most leathal
Learn to spell, idiot.
Your attitude matches your screen name.
Those are my initials, you assumptive moron, not a reference to the chemical compound.
i love those eyes of amber heard, they are very beatuiful and she got a very sexy body too *..
“Common people” usually aren’t cured. They go into remission, just as the “elite” do. Pancreatic cancer is usually fatal although you can go into remission for a time.
Your grammar is HORRIBLE. You should stop posting incoherent nonsense.
Nothing but a bunch f grade school children above me. Grow up already.
Rest in Peace! The world lost a brilliant man. You had change the world!
My thoughts and prayers and with his family. I thank him for his intelligence with the Apple products. I myself have been sick for a year, my husband who is (55) went out and purchased me the I-Pod. His pleasure is buying the music to download. It has made me feel better about life, music and comedy.
May his soul rest in peace.
God had some re-wiring to do and needed a brilliant, cut to the chase kind of guy. j JOB FILLED…!
Of course, Republicans will complain that Steve Jobs deliberately died today just to upstage Sarah Palin’s non-candidacy announcement.
Shut up, you mongoloid. I’m a conservative, and I think Steve Jobs was the greatest visionary, innovator, leader, and GENIUS since Henry Ford. His impact on technology and innovation will not be matched for decades. BTW, I for one think Sarah Palin has been a non-issue since 2008 and I’m glad to hear that she is not running.
He’s just doing that to get under your skin. Chill Markie fan!
Why do so many of you idiots have to bring politics into everything you read and post. And I am Not a Republican so you can’t blame my answer on that! This article is about a highly intelligent man dying an unpleasantn death.
Lee: THANK YOU!
R.I.P Steve Jobs, you were a true genius and you will be missed!!!
Steve Jobs will go down in history as one of the most intelligent inventors. He will be as known as Einstein in our history books. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his friends today. Steve Jobs will always be an Icon to the younger people that started out with IpodsLet us not forget what all he has done for progress.
.
JESUS, STEVE, and ME
In 1970, a man told me about a need I didn’t know I had, and introduced me to Jesus Christ. Christ satisfied the greatest need I’ll ever have. In 1982, I used my first Apple computer. That was my introduction to Steve Jobs. Steve had an amazing talent for identifying and meeting needs before I knew I had them. While I believe both can improve anyone’s life, I remember how convicted I was when I realized I was more eager to evangelize people about Steve’s products than I was to evangelize them about Christ. Through Steve’s visionary products, G-d has provided me a career, provided for my family, and provided me means to interact with the world, to record my life, and to express myself. Through Steve, G-d also taught me about rightly ordering my priorities. None of Steve’s products have come close to improving my life as much as having received forgiveness and eternal life from G-d through Jesus Christ. I regret never having had the opportunity to tell Steve how G-d used his life to change my own. Moreover, I regret never having had the chance to tell Steve about a need he didn’t know he had, and to introduce him to Jesus Christ.
I regret not having introduced Steve Jobs to the Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. Steve Jobs died a happy man and how do you know he didn’t believe in a higher being? So get off your high horse with your Jesus talk, he left this world happy, content, and changed more things in this world for the better then you’ll do in a 100 lifetimes.
…a God who could make good children as easily a bad, yet preferred to make bad ones; who could have made every one of them happy, yet never made a single happy one; who made them prize their bitter life, yet stingily cut it short; who gave his angels eternal happiness unearned, yet required his other children to earn it; who gave is angels painless lives, yet cursed his other children with biting miseries and maladies of mind and body; who mouths justice, and invented hell–mouths mercy, and invented hell–mouths Golden Rules and foregiveness multiplied by seventy times seven, and invented hell; who mouths morals to other people, and has none himself; who frowns upon crimes, yet commits them all; who created man without invitation, then tries to shuffle the responsibility for man’s acts upon man, instead of honorably placing it where it belongs, upon himself; and finally, with altogether divine obtuseness, invites his poor abused slave to worship him!…MARK TWAIN
http://twainquotes.com/God.html
Structured Religions with the exception of ‘Islam’ are wonderful outlets for people who fear death, constantly need their hands held or were never taught right from wrong….
When people thank ‘God’ for winning some trophy it turns my stomach, does that mean he/she dislikes the other players?…pure ‘DRIBBLE’!
I was born & raised catholic, 12 years of ‘sisters & brothers, until I reached the age of reason…..
gramps
While I applaud Steve Jobs on his accomplishments I’m a little amazed that he is being honored so much like a world leader. All the technology he helped create has it’s pluses and minuses. Loss of privacy, technotrash from old computers and phones, people crashing into other people while on their I-phones, kids losing their hearing from I-pods blasting away, people using their I-pads to view their porn, and most of all prescription drug addicted rock stars having their conversations recorded by their personal doctors via the I-phone.
You certainly have a right to have that opinion but I must respectfully disagree. If your comments were true, we should uninvent nearly every invention known to man. We’d have to do away with automobiles because they kill and go back to the horse and buggy. We’d actually have to go back to walking since buggys can tip and kill or harm. Although if we walk too fast or in the wrong area we can also hurt ourselves. And we certainly should not use fire.
It isn’t the invention. Steve Jobs was one of the most prolific – if not the most – in our history of business. What people chose to do with his inventions – or any other inventions – is their decision. If you are a believer in God, it would be just as foolish to blame Him for man’s sins. We all made the individual choice about what to do with our body’s and minds.
It all comes down to personal responsibility – something we seem to forget exists and certainly don’t want to accept. To blame Steve Jobs in my opinion degrades his incredible gifts to the world.
steve jobs gets fired!!! RIP \m/
Best commencement speech ever (Stanford 2005 – Look it up on Youtube). Watch it every couple of months for inspiration. Remembering him as the person he was, not for his accomplishments (iPhone, Ipad, etc.). Great man, great inspiration. “Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish”.
Mike W
A tribute to a great american. You have done a lot for us here in Denmark also. Edison, Ford and Jobs.
Will Steve Rest In Peace?
I am quite aware of the extent to which millions of people across the world are attached to Apple’s “i-gadget” family (almost like adaptors, connectors, or chargers), and can therefore sense the depths of their shock and sense of disconnect at the tragic passing of the “i-guru” Steven Paul Jobs. In fact, many of them received the news of Steve’s death on one of his own inventions, which made their grief all the more poignant. Although I am an unrepentant and incorrigible “i-illiterate,” I found myself inescapably drawn to Steve, back in the late 1980s, when I saw the first Mac of my life at an air-conditioned DTP bureau in a city in southern India. Mac’s GUI, icons (in place of nasty chains of command), colour graphics, mouse, feather-touch keyboard (“Life is smoother since we can touch instead of push”], sleek design and several other cool features struck me like some strange magic, and I can recall times when Mac was the apple of the computer world’s “i,” and its SA (Sex Appeal) and price-tag were so high that snobs would carry Mac just to make a fashion statement. But, in my case, more than the machine itself, its prodigious maker mesmerized me, and Steve breaking conventions impressed me more than Steve making inventions (or reinventions). Steve’s traumatic early childhood experiences, particularly his unwed parents giving him up for adoption; his dropping out of college; his passion for calligraphy and typographic fonts; his garage start-up; his conversion to Zen Buddhism (and consequent head-shaving); his counterculture experiments; his dismissal from his own Apple Computers; his counter-challenge to cancer (the rebel’s own cells rebelled against him, and in the beginning, he shunned mainstream medicine) — there was nothing about him, in style as well as substance, that was not sensational and maverick. In my view, Steve was more an iConoclast than an iCon, and I loved seeing him defying tradition more than defining tastes & trends. To me, Steve was a person of transterrestrial brilliance, and an archetypal representative of an uber-smart technological civilization to come.
What “NeXT”? Maybe some insanely ingenious nerds will keep Steve-the-Geek’s celebrated inventive legacy alive, and present the world with i-peds, i-pids, i-puds, and other game-changing gizmos to carry users’ sensory experiences still deeper. But, I personally look forward to the advent of a “pan-creative” Steve-like genius who will present a cure for pancreatic and other pernicious cancers. Also, I anticipate the emergence of a Pixar that can reanimate the likes of Steve Jobs in real life (A Toy Storyish wish)!!
It is now time to wish “RIP” to Steve, but I would prefer to refrain from doing so, because I know Steve is not the type to ever “rest in peace.” Indeed, he will already be trying to i-connect to his successors from his pad in “outer cyberspace”! Steve will always stay logged in to the memory systems of his countless fans, and his life & mind will continue to inspire them as long as history lasts.
Stay hungry, foolish – and dangerous,
c.ta.rom, India.
* It may be worth noting here that “Job” is the protagonist of an Old Testament parable of the righteous sufferer. Steven means “crown, garland and honour” in Greek, and St. Stephen is revered as the first martyr of the Christian Church.
* Just like Randy Pausch delivering his famous “Last Lecture” at Carnegie Mellon, Steve Jobs presented an immortal Graduation Commencement Address at Stanford University in 2005. Some of the lines of this Address bear reproduction here: “… don’t waste it (your time) living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”
c.ta.rom, India.
RIP Steve. In the 1980s Steve Jobs & Wozniack were foremost in the wave of pioneers who democratised computing. Before, computers were big expensive things that only big corps owned. With Bill Gates and others they eventually enabled computers to be universal. IMHO his latter contributions to tech were more to do with fashion, technology packaging & business models, but still moved things forward.