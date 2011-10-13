Burglars Hit San Francisco Marijuana Dispensary As Employee Slept

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A laptop was stolen early Thursday morning in a break-in at a medical marijuana dispensary in San Francisco’s Bayview District where an employee was sleeping, a police spokesman said.

The burglary was reported at about 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Third Street.

A 27-year-old employee at the facility was sleeping when he awoke to a loud noise, police spokesman Officer Albie Esparza said.

The employee called 911 and then saw on the building’s surveillance camera that two suspects had gotten inside, according to police.

Officers responded and discovered that a laptop had been stolen. They did a sweep of the building because the employee was unsure if the burglars were still inside, but no one was found, Esparza said.

The two male suspects had not been found as of Thursday morning, he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411.

(Copyright 2011 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)