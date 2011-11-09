Occupy Oakland Protesters Deposit Funds At Wells Fargo After Bank Attacks

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — A group of Oakland anti-Wall Street protesters who blame large banks for the economic downturn have decided that one of those institutions is the best place to stash their money for now.
Protesters at an Occupy Oakland meeting Monday voted to deposit a $20,000 donation into a Wells Fargo account. The move comes just days after one of Wells Fargo’s branches was vandalized during a massive downtown demonstration.
An Occupy statement said the money only will be with Wells Fargo temporarily while they work to establish an account with a credit union or community bank. Protesters said it was the easiest way to access the money to bail out people from jail.
Wells Fargo spokesman Ruben Pulido said the move demonstrates that Occupy Oakland recognizes the value and service the bank provides its customers.
Wells Fargo should keep the money to pay for the damage expenses the protesters caused.
what did obama know, and when did he know it?
Nothing at all, and January 20, 2009.
I just reported you to http://www.AttackWatch.net
Stop The Smears!
LOL!
The best way to expose how stupid you can be is to drag Obama into something that he obviously had nothing to do with. Try saying something intelligent so we don’t think you’re a loser teen age POS.
“President Obama continues to express his commitment to the Occupy Wall Street protesters.”
Hmm, Scarf, I guess he DOES have something to do with it. Unless you believe that the President of the United States has no power or influence. He wields the Presidency like a 4 year old with his Dad’s gun.
http://abcnews.go.com/blogs/politics/2011/10/obama-occupy-wall-street-not-that-different-from-tea-party-protests/
at this point it is ALL obama’s fault!
What are the odds that this is taxpayer money from government grants to non profit organizations like ACORN that are supposed to be nonpolitical. their own signs say that they are socialists and communists or you might say regular democrats.
We’ll probably never know the truth. Where is 60 Minutes to do one of their hit pieces now? Another Democrat Administration gets a pass once again. How predictable…
Imagine being reported to AttackWatch the phoniest of phony web sites, next they will be telling their mommy on you
OBAMA/BIDEN 2012…Because REAL Change Takes 8 Years.
You stupid Obot, get DUH WON’s man balloon out of your mouth so we can understand you.
Obimbo the MOTUS is a marxist tool and an enemy of this country. Report me you sack of feces.
Just goes to show, People know something is wrong, but have no real direction
http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
you better hide under your bed. Some guy just reported you to AttackWatch.
You can’t write this stuff! LOL!
Exactly what I was going to say.
OWS should fight fire with fire, Incorporate and sell stock and get things going and not be greedy, start by selling OWS caps then diversify. Then if Wall Street wants to end it they can buy the stock we will all be rich and……………………….
This is how the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. WElls got their money gives them no intrest or 1% then loans it out for 8% or better.. Wells probably hopes OWS will park millions in their bank?
WF already invested their measly $20,000 via Wall Street. Ha ha ha.
Hey, idiot. The rich are getting richer, sure, but the poor are getting richer, too. If you think “income inequality” is inherently wrong, you are what the Communists call a “useful idiot.” We’re not in a perfect system, but income inequality WOULD BE PRESENT under a perfect system because people would be paid based on merit and some people do more than others.
@Caonf Sand
It’s not that income inequality is inherently bad, it’s that it’s out of control. Like most things, it’s a matter of degree.
The CEO’s of a company SHOULD NOT be making, on average, 400 times what the lowest employee makes. Their job really isn’t that important–frankly, nobody’s is. If you look around, in other countries for example, that number might be ten or twenty times the base workers pay. And that IS reasonable. Hell, it was like that in America up until the 80’s and onward. I think this has had more of an effect than people realize.
So The OWS crowd would like to regulate salaries and wages??? Who gets to decide?
Hunter: What do you base your argument on? If the CEO provides jobs and income for more than 400 people (sometimes tens of thousands), then his benefit to the company exceeds that of 400 bottom wage earners. Therefore, his compensation should match.
He’s getting paid more because he’s worth more.
Generally, the people upset by this basic math do so because they realize they’re worthless.
You need money in order to have a fair trial in the USA.
The Evil. Wells Fargo should tell them to pound sand.. They’ll just spend it on more drugs or send to the Head Communist Obama
I think you are missing the point…..
WF should charge these morons $20k in service charges. After all, they’re not charging $5/month for a debit card.
WWELLS FARGO SHOULD AND MUST STOP RIPPING US OFF!!! THEY DESERVE ALL WE HAVE TO GIVE THEM SINCE THEY DO NOT WANT US LESSER THAN THE 1% TO SUCCEED IN THIS COUNTRY.
THE NEXT FOUR YEARS OF OBAMA WILL ENSURE TRAGEDIES LIKE THE BANKING SYSTEM IN AMERICA STOPS STEALING FROM THOSE WHO MAKE THE LEAST AMOUNT OF MONEY.
WHOMEVER DEPOSITED THE $20,000 PROBABLY DID IT JUST TO MAKE THIS NEWS STORY SEEM REAL.
I SAY SHUT UP, PUT UP, AND STOP STEPPING ON MINES AND ALL OF THE OTHER PEOPLES SHOES.
THE ONLY WAY WE’RE GOING TO MAKE IT IN THIS OPPRESSIVE COUNTRY IS TO STAND UP AND BE HEARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NUFF SAID
Grow-up.
Your freedom ends when it tramples someone else’s and that includes businesses.
You don’t like some business, stop doing business with them.
But when you keep me from going about my affairs, my pursuit of happiness, you’re violating the basic tenets of what it means to be an American.
You’re acting like the thugs who have ruined Europe.
Shouting in my face only makes me dig-in my heels that much harder.
then why put you money there?
Look at these hypocrite’s. Degenerate, jobless people. Instead of trying to find work they have decided to become an even bigger economic drain on the citys that they live in. I am ashamed these people want to be called Americans.
Primarily a bunch of dopers who just found more attractive and free real estate on which to live/camp. The president and former speaker of the house were gung-ho to use these drones to further their socialist cause but they ended up being such a colletive mess that you don’t even hear Obama and Pelosi paying lip service to them anymore. And yet, the encampments are growing!
The comment by the bank is classic. They passively aggressively destroyed the entire movement with a single statement.
And that my friends is the beauty of karma.
I know, it was totally cool, wasn’t it ? I’m lovin’ it !
It just doesn’t get any better than that. Cut it, save it and paste in in the encyclopedia under classic examples of mob hypocrisy and the grace with which the bank handled it.
Gotta love all the talk of hypocritical protestors, coming from people who think banks should illegally take possession of the money that’s not theirs to take, and be justified because they don’t like the politics of the people who deposited it.
Yes, you alone have a correct grasp of the whole picture. Thanks for the update. You need to adjust your tinfoil hat. Some of that conspiracy stuff is still leaking through.
And just who, exactly, ACTUALLY thinks the banks should do that? Hint: If you point to someone engaging in some hyperbole or rhetoric designed simply to make a point, such as, oh, I don’t know… the ONLY person here who made a statement like that… you fail.
What I read was someone suggesting they hold and money until such time as the protestors pay for all the damage they did to the WF branch in Oakland. I’d have my lawyers looking into what legal options the bank has and then move forward in trying to get renumeration for the damages caused by them.
When they deposited the money, show an itemized list of damages that occured and then stick them with a $19,999.00 processing fee.
They’re going to need it once they get sued for the damaged caused. Ha haaaa
Or until someone passing by slips on their sh1t and hurts themselves. Any takers?
Yup, seize the funds until all damages are paid for.
Wells Fargo should take the money and distribute it to homeless. Isn’t that what the left wants to do …..redistribute the wealth? Give it to those less fortunate.
i love all these ideas!
Like they’d ever actually do that.
If they did, it would be incredible goodwill of them.
Liberalism is a philosphy of contridiction.
Wow, anyone with a bit of intelligence wonders how 40 comments can all be so similar. Whoever bought these commenters, please encourage them to throw in a little bit of credibility.
You seem to qualify as having a ‘bit’ of intelligence. No more.
It’s called common sense of which you seems to be lacking.
What like you? You sound like your typical liberal a ss. The only reason you limp d icks can talk smack is because you are thousands of miles away, looking for the next snide comment to drop on a conservative.
Because if anybody disagrees with you they can’t be sincere or honest; anybody who disagrees with you, the moral arbiter of this or any other age, must secretly know that you are always right, and they are only contradicting you because they were paid off to do so or they are mindlessly repeating slogans they don’t understand.
That’s exactly how you see yourself, and it’s exactly how you see the rest of us. Isn’t it?
And the modern political right is a party of illiterates.
The word is “contradiction”. If you knew how words work, you could even figure out the meaning without a dictionary.
At least when I was a Young Republican back in the ’80s we were literate. And far better educated than the mental misfits who’ve since taken over the GOP.
Either you’re lying about being in the Young Republicans, or you were just in it for the hot chicks.
Enough about the spelling already! Who cares? What a bunch of nitpickers! Instead, how about offering a solution and contributing something useful for a change?
I’ll spell it out for you: IT’S MISSPELLED. WE GET IT. WE CAN SEE IT FOR OURSELVES. MOST OF US WENT TO SCHOOL. MANY OF US EVEN FINISHED UNIVERSITY WHILE YOU WERE STILL IN DIAPERS AS A YOUNG REPUBLICAN.
Instead of nitpicking, why not offer intelligent advice that is on topic? Unless, of course, the future of your modern political Left is a party of illiterate, uneducated and unwashed b00bs occupying public property with no clear mandate or direction.
If you are going to throw such stones, I would suggest avoiding run-on and incomplete sentences. The political right must be intellectually reeling from the loss of your membership.
I see what you did there Phillip!
how ironic….blaming the big banks for “causing the down turn,” yet putting your money in one of them. Hey, instead of bailing people out of jail (in which they will probably be out in a couple of days weeks or months anyways) why not take that $20K and help those small business clean up the mess you guys made?
They’re frauds. A product of the public schools.
Great comment. Exactly. Public brainwashing / edjubacation has hypnotized society and stolen my country. Them and the Federal Reserve of course.
I’m sure it was a leaderless decision to deposit the money.
Hypocritical liberal oafs.
Now, now, you know how hard it is to install a safe in a dome tent. Maybe Occupy doesn’t trust their own campers?
Really, they had to get the money into an account because otherwise they’d be too tempted to spend the whole $20k on junk food when they get stoned and get crazy munchies.
Stoners – there is no dumber group. Don’t legalize stupidity.
Loooooooozzzzzers.
Now why would the OWS crowd need money to bail out people from jail?….I thought these people promote peaceful demonstrations….ooooppppps, I’m sorry I confused OWS with the Tea Party…never mind…
MORON….really? Tea party..talk about a bunch on uneducated followers, who ironically most are part of the 99% but buy into this dream of being the 1% that they will sell themselves out..
At least the Tea Partiers were smart enough to get jobs instead of lying around in the muck in their own sh1t.
But as for uneducated, you sound like you get all your “facts” from the Lame Stream Media. Time to get with it, dude.
OWS is largely composed of students (education incomplete) and dropouts. Per Gallup, the Tea Party is above average on the education front.
Hypocrisy on display. And just why should anyone believe anything these people do, say, or demand?
Do what I say, not what I do. They must have taken a class with Al Gore.
http://www.facebook.com/stoneaccount
Degenerates.
The real enemy is the Federal Reserve. They have just refunded the beast.
End The Fed that Ends the Wars that Ends the Police State …
http://911essentials.com
Ditto. and you might be interested in this.
the obama deception
the youtube channel it’s from
http://www.youtube.com/user/ChangeDaChannel#p/c/02EE1A8559FC3A06/5/x-CrNlilZho
That’s a featured video on the site plus tons more …
911essentials is an introduction to the New World Order Central Banking Police State, its plans for one world government and their worship of the pseudoscience Eugenics. — http://911essentials.com
i’m wondering where the $20k came from — maybe ACORN, or some other democratic front organization?
That was the first question that popped into my mind. My guess is that it is linked to Soros in some way. It certainly didn’t come from the “gimme gimme” losers in the crowd.
You are 100% correct. The money behind the “occupy” comes from Soros and other communist organizations. Here’s the list:
Communist Party USA
American Nazi Party
Ayatollah Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran
Barack Obama
The government of North Korea
Korean Central News Agency (North Korean state-controlled news outlet), The Marxist-Leninist, Wall Street Journal, Times of India
Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam
Revolutionary Communist Party
David Duke
Joe Biden
Hugo Chavez
Mother Jones, Reuters, Examiner.com
Revolutionary Guards of Iran
Black Panthers (original)
Socialist Party USA
US Border Guard
Industrial Workers of the World
IWW
CAIR
Nancy Pelosi
Communist Party of China
Hezbollah
9/11Truth.org
International Bolshevik Tendency
Anonymous
White Revolution
International Socialist Organization
PressTV (Iranian government outlet)
Marxist Student Union
Freedom Road Socialist Organization
Party for Socialism and Liberation
Enough?
trolls are everywhere in this thread. idiots…
Is there a point in you comment? No, guess not….
Sounds like they’re rubbing it in the banks faces. Fools.
only a fool could see it that way…
Wells Fargo should use those funds to repair any damage from the previous encounter. These morons are past pathetic !!!!
Obama’s brand of socialism, which is an amalgamation of the Nationalist and Communist varieties despises America.
Except Islamic America, which is an excellent example of both types since it is a religion that through Sharia Law controls every aspects of one’s life. Virtually enslaving the believer.
National SOCIALIST German WORKERS Party, referred to in English as the NAZI Party (socialism for the German ‘Teutonic’ Race), In reality though no different than the left’s socialism.
Like Stalin, for the white Russians, or Pol Pot, for the Khmer Rouge, or Ho Chi Minh, for the Viet Minh, or Mao, for the Han Chinese.
Socialist Gods that brought death and misery to tens if not hundreds of millions of humans.
Let us not forget our SOCIALIST God, Mein Lord God High Führer Obama, for America’s liberal elite, Muslims and welfare voters on the dole.
what a bunch of morons, what they dont have any credit unions in oakland…I think it’s safe to say OWS in Oakland has been co-opted.
liberalism … is a mental illness… what a bunch of morons… unfortunately they make up 20% of the population… can they all be sterilized for free???? I ‘lll donate for that cause.
What a disgusting and deplorable comment.
Sign me up! Sterilize the Left! They’re not big fans of that whole “product of conception” thing anyway.
I am laughing myself silly over the smugness of the commie replies. Can’t you just see them pontificating with their eyes closed while smelling their own farts? (Best South Park ever.)
Show me where to donation line is! i’ll give up all my wealth to rid us of these people!!!!
The OWS went to NY and were going to protest Wall St. … but they couldn’t find the wall…Oh well..
you need to read “Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution” to understand what really is happening.
Wow..Drudgebots don’t know what research means. First of all, some of the information in this report is non-factual and misleading. The money deposited went directly into a trust that is run by the attorney that is handling cases and bail for protesters arrested. The attorney and his office has already begun the process of moving the accounts to other establishments, but, as with all corporate and business dealings, these things take time. Of course, most of you will ignore this, or simply dismiss knowledge by ignorantly slinging ad hominem attack…. but these are the facts and your masters that tell you what to think have once again lied to you and made you fools. I pity you.
I’m calling Bravo Sierra on your comment. Are you truly expecting all the people here that a trust account couldn’t be set up at a credit union? If an attorney had the money, why couldn’t they put it in *their* safe until such a vehicle could be set up at a credit union.
Why deposit the funds in any bank, when they’ve already stated they trust none of them. Seems they trust their lawyer and each other even less. I guess there is no honor among thieves after all.
Drudgebot says — Why hire an attorney that isn’t true to your cause and who supports the evil flthy stinking banks?!?!? Is it because the 0.001% (the real percentage of people in the OWS movement) didn’t trust a fellow stoner to handle their legal matters? No. They aren’t smart enough to know that a stoner shouldn’t be doing legal work.
I hope the attorney deducts his fees first! Then the Occupoopers will have a tough time deciding what to do with the $10 they have left.
“ignorantly slinging ad hominem attack”
Is that why you start your comment with “Drudgebots”? But I apologize in advance because only you, yes, YOU, know which information is factual and non-misleading in this article.Why don’t you explain the whole thing to us, this time in your own words, oh wise one?
How does all that change a thing. The bigger story is the 20 grand. Kind of an even number. Not huge, not small. But big enough to make one suspicious
non-factual is false. Just say false lol.
You prove the hypocrisy of these people by blatantly accepting the premise that its ok for them to try to destroy a capitalist institution while at the same time using it in their lives?
You are truly lost to reality, I will apologize now, when the type of government you advocate does come to be, from your actions, your type will be ther first to be re-educated.
Heh! Ignorantly slinging ad hominem attacks at fellow commentaries by calling them drudge-bots then accusing them of ignorantly slinging ad hominem attacks?
LOL, You can’t make this stuff up folks!
They name is Liberal, a graduate from the Alinski school of rhetoric.
Whose dirty money are they laundering?
Obama campaign funds
LOL! Unfortunately you’re probably right.
Keep it up squatters. With each passing day your disruptive, ill-mannered, grotesque behavior is obvious to more people. Oh and you’re hypocrites too.
You stink!
How long before disease and plague sets in? Just askin’.
I’m looking forward to these idiots not knowing how to heat tents. There’ll be CO poisoning and flaming hippies.
LOL
What a circus.
Hypocrite much?
http://www.creditunionrevolution.com
These “occupy” folks are a bunch of pathetic tools — I’m SO glad the Democrats are siding with these twits. They deserve each other!
Thank you idiots for proving that the capitalism you seek to destroy, works.
You sir.. IDIOT. HAHAHA.
Never did they ONCE say they wanted to destroy capitalism . Get your facts straight. get educated and come back.
Actually, whether they said it or not, anyone with an IQ over 70 realizes that these are mostly anti-capiitalists. You haven’t figured that out yet? It must suck to be so dumb. Leftists rarely come out and say what they really support because it would cause the mainstream to run the other way.
And despite what you said, many of them have indicated that they are anti-capitalist.
The whole bunch of them are wishing for a Socialist Utopia where all they have to do is squat and get paid for it. And the all-out sex, drugs, free food from some local Socialists and lack of any responsibility for personal behavior doesn’t hurt either.
I wonder how many more months will go by before reality sets in. STDs, pregnancies, dental problems, sickness due to lack of any hygiene, any physical issues requiring medical treatment, security problems, social and class issues, and the list goes on. Life is tough and these Occupoopers, unlike the real homeless whom they hypocritically exclude from their own movement, are about to find that out. I hope mommy and daddy will practice tough love on these people and not bail them out anymore.
Give the Occupiers a metal for stepping up in defense of the majority. They are just trying to save the rights and freedoms of all Americans. At the same time, and unfortunately, Infiltraters are doing a good job of making it look like the occupiers are unruley trouble makers, Yep, count on seeing more head busting in the future, hell, they might even get gassed at the pleasure of Corporate America, and Big Brother at the same time!
Fortunately, they dont represent the Majority. About 5% are brain damaged. Thats what we have here
you mean give them SOME “metal” dont you?
So, 95% of them are infiltrators making the other 5% look bad? Have you actually driven past one of these dumps and looked at the leftist trash squatting there?
Well Fargo makes enough money from the drug lords. While then help transfer billions of drug money, they’re only fined millions so it’s well worth it.
Inccidently, I’d be willing to bet that the majority of posters on this forumn are Obama haters and/or Infiltrators of one kind or another! To the OWS’s I say, keep up the good work! You the Individual, keep in mind, I will be canceling out your vote in 1012! VIVA OBAMA!!
Obama filed for student loans as a foreign, his SSN comes from a state he’s never been in. Now look at who’s paying for these protests.. While these protests may have started off good, it’s been bought an paid for now.
“I will be canceling out your vote in 1012! VIVA OBAMA!!”
I’ll be more concerned that you’re capable of filling out a ballot when you figure out what millenium you’re in.
Ever notice how the average intelligence of Obama’s supporters is closely tracking his approval number? ROFL!
If you are still supporting obama you are stuck on stupid. The slightly stupid supported him the first time, but you’d have to be a real ret@rd to vote for him again. Please get help.
1012 – at least you got that right. Obama’s ideas should have been thrown out 1000 years ago.
Wow… you really are a moron.
So, you’re voting for 0bama, whose administration paid off Wall Street, to show those Wall Street @!#ers you mean business? Brilliant.
You must be part of the 99%
In case you missed it, did I say I would be canceling your vote in 1012? Make that 2012!
So wait… you’re cancelling our vote in 1012? Did you mean 2102? Perhaps you meant 2012 B.C. …12 A.D.? 3012 B.C.E.? 1012 I.D.I.O.T.? I bet you aren’t familiar with any of those time periods, even though you identify yourself with the last one.
OH!!!! I NEEDED A GOOD LAUGH!!!! HAHAHAHA!!!! THANK YOU OCCUPY FOR THAT GREAT HEARTY LAUGH!!! That was tremendous. Even better than last week when y’all announced you were going in business (Capitalist Style) to sell T-shirts, and jewelry, and pot brownies. HAHAHAHAHA
I don’t think I would eat anything made under such sterile, obviously health board approved conditions.
The Fleabaggers are phony as a 3 dollar bill.
That’s an insult to $3 bills everywhere!
Sort of defeats their purpose, huh? But then…anyone with half a brain knows they are a bunch of media sucklers looking for a lawsuit.
Beautiful. It proves the point where the real power is. You can protest all you want but unless you can effect real change, changing the system all together which is way over the head of most people let alone protesters you have to whine to your nemesis like a child whines to a parent. Something as simple as where do I put my money? Every option you have is a part of the system. Even your god. He really is a Jewish Archi… I mean Carpenter. These are interesting times. fun to watch. But these are not the revolutionaries and this is not the revolution. That is being taken care of by the real players.
Good choice. Other leading national banks would have impounded the money. I have to acknowledge that Wells Fargo, while as predatory as any other major national bank, does maintain strong ties to the communities they pillage.
Very interesting, and who might the “Real Players” be?
Max 17: As indicated, I corrected the slip-up at 6:13 pm, you responded at 6:37pm. Was your slow reaction due to a mental fatigue problem, or was it just stupidity?
No, just screen size. I didn’t see your correction until a few comments later as well.
Idiots.
Serious question:
20 thousand dollars. So who donated it?
It seems CBS didn’t mind reporting the donation and that it was put into a Wells Fargo account, but they apparently decided that no one would want to know where that money came from. Notice how the writer states the following:
“Protesters at an Occupy Oakland meeting Monday voted to deposit a $20,000 donation ………….”
This gives the appearance of a single donor. That’s not news worthy to find out who that donor is?
Please. You expect waayyy too much of our Bilderberg controlled lame stream media (sarc). Then again, on that note perhaps it was John P. Stumpf who donated it.
They may be going to sell T-shirts and jewelry (and BROWNIES? Oh, my!) but I’m sure they’re only going to keep enough to pay for their materials. They’ll turn over all of the EVIL PROFIT to the homeless and the down-trodden, right? That’s how they’ve done things ever since the historic campaign of 1012, right Al? (Oh right, Al’s a hologram! I’m the one who’s leaped back…and who am I this time? A PROGRESSIVE? …oh, boy.
“This is what hypocrisy looks like…”
Hypocritical morons.
Perfect
Hypocrites…so typical.
Deluded amoral nitwits who believe they are legends in their own lunchtime. This is what Obama emerged from after his years in an Islamic school. The State of the Nation is revolting and drenched with staggering levels of hypocrisy, particularly the Lame stream media. I have toilet paper better written than the New York Times.
what a bunch of jokers. and remember, Obama supports the protestors…,
Typical hypocrites. Couldn’t they at LEAST have deposited it in one of the banks that isn’t one of the leaders in stealing homes from the middle class?
Here we have an impotent public. Completely unable and unwilling to confront and disband the occupiers, a rag tag group of thug bums. Continuing to allow them to dictate city policy. Then we have the occupiers themselves, keeping things warm until all the union thugs have been able to move in…..
What an absolute mess, and a public deserving of the dictatorship they’re getting…..
OWS = Obnoxious Whining $ h itheads!
I actually support OWS, but not these morons in Oakland. Just remember: never attribute to hypocrisy that which can be adequately explained as ordinary stupidity.
So did these people incorporate, and who and how are they reporting income and filing taxes, and establishing business licenses.
How was the account opened. Person or business. What address was used, social security number, or tax ID number.
These are serious issues as they have become part of the establishment that they hate, and need to follow the rules that other businesses have to follow.
Are they taking out insurance, liability, what are salaries of people working.
And the list goes on.
Also, I hope the Occupoopers have sufficient insurance against being sued by their own due to negligence of some sort.
“Wells Fargo spokesman Ruben Pulido said the move demonstrates that Occupy Oakland recognizes the value and service the bank provides its customers”
This is absurd. It doesn’t demonstrate the value of the bank. It just demonstrates that there aren’t enough community banks and credit unions. If you’re only represented with one option then you may have to take it. And they shouldn’t need the money to bail people out of jail anyway, as this is indicative of the separate problem that police will arrest anyone who’s against the status quo and “gets out of line.” I’m writing an article now about the OWS movement, and my blog and book are largely about the massive corporate and political powers that are the 1%. I explain how we can reform them to create equal opportunity for all. Go to http://whatcontrolsus.com/about/ if interested in reading more, and please follow if you like what you read.
They do have another option. They can protect the money themselves.
As for as creating “equal opportunity for all”, it already exists. The 1/2 African-American (he’s 1/2 white) made it all the way to the White House on nothing but smoke and mirrors. There is nothing stopping you from writing your book and presenting it for publication, is there? I can write a book as well.
This OWS movement is not like the Race riots in the 60s. It is not like the anti-Vietnam war movement. Yes, the government should not have bailed out anyone. President Bush should not have done it. And his successor, President Obama, should have learned from President Bush’s mistake and not have repeated it. Now Obama wants to repeat what didn’t work TWICE before. Go figure. Anyways, this movement doesn’t really know what it wants. Rebels without a cause, whose only solidarity consists of rebelling at other people’s expense.
Frankly I think these protesters are a bunch of morons but they do need to bank the money before it gets stolen but WELLS FARGO? WF is the biggest rip off of all the banks. I’m sure they had to disclose government forms for deposits over $20,000 to make sure its not money laundering. I need the name of the donor who gave $20k to this group of parasites. I know several good charities for unemployed, disabled people who are in need of new Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
You sir are a dolt!
Priceless.
These losers Occupy Hypocrisy.
Liberal, Neo-conservative useful idiots and critics of Assembly, and frankly haters of truth and freedom, exist by feeding on the entrepreneurial, middle class.
Which explains why the nation’s prayers are with the millions being victimized by selfsame Z!onist apparachiks of the Fed, IMF and World Bank. And with the Anonymous brigade.
For they know, the bad children and parasites who are proletariat will never admonish the Crony Capitalism feeding their addictions and narcissism. A special interest needful and earnest of all the hearty, steamy excrement patriots can provide. Sh!t and p!ss on, noble flea-baggers!
You need to lay off the drugs, dude.
“entrepreneurial, middle class” That’s what made this country possible. Thanks for the reminder.
Or else adjust your tinfoil hat.
★OBAMA and his UNION THUG supporters are WINNING THEIR WAR!!!!★
Obama and UNION THUGS are winning their war on American Jobs.
Over 10 million Jobs lost since Obama took office!!!
Time to BOYCOTT UNION GOODS and companies TO SAVE AMERICA!!!
This proves that given the opportunity, these people are exactly who they despise.
They must have been either, agents provocateur for the police department or ACORN workers.
just like Obama… many of these OWS protestors and their ilk are ignorant, hypocritical, and addicted to irrational ideas and beliefs.
and yea, Obama/Biden2012-blahblahblah… go ahead and report me like the fascist nark you are to attackwatch – haha what a lame site and ridiculous project.
Can you spell HYPOCRISY!!
Of course, hypocrisy is synonymous with liberalism…Too funny…lol
LOL, That’s priceless!!
From the comment about having to deposit the money so they don’t blow $20,000 on junk food when they get stoned…to the end…. absolutely hilarious!! So funny and SO TRUE! A bunch of jobless stoners, lying in their own filth, with a few political science “professors” trying to re-live the “good ole days” and show all the kiddies how to put the drops on the sugar cube…
These comments give me more hope that there is intelligent life out there than I’ve had since 2008!!!
How much has Occupy cost the city of Oakland in Police overtime? $20k wouldn’t make a dent in it, but it seems wrong that these perpetrators of violence aren’t held accountable.
And its going to get worse. Because they are letting them get away with it they are empowering them and its going to get worse before it gets better
The Constitution Of The United States Of America protects your right to LAWFULLY ASSEMBLE. It does NOT protect your right to OCCUPY. You have perverted the right to LAWFULLY ASSEMBLE into a socialist / anarchist revolution. You are the lowest 1% led by the top 1% and you don’t even know it. END THE OCCUPATION NOW, ARREST THE OCCUPIERS.
Bugs Bunny said it best, “What a bunch of maroons.”
wow way to discredit your own protest, they should purchase some shares in Halliburton with the money, or they could hire Blackwater (xe) to protect them from the cops.
shows why socialism will just never work. 99% my anus!!
Anyone get the name of who in OWS is to be held responsible for paying the tax on this $20,000. They are not tax free.
This just go to show you how ignorant the “Occu-pantywastes” are.
Former Soviet Citizen Calls OWS Parasites…
They are not being hypocritical. Here’s what another commenter at the Chron had to say:
“westsidesf 11:16 PM on November 9, 2011
OK. It’s scary how ignorant are the posters. You can’t just deposit $20K of not your money in your personal bank account “on behalf of others”. That is called money laundering.
Occupy knows that (not bad for “slacker hippy get a job types”). You have to have an escrow account. Their lawyer has one. It unfortunately is at Wells Fargo. When they get a legal 503 license they will open a bank account at I’ll bet a credit union.
But time is of the essencce to bail out their compadres so Occupy obviously swallowed hard and went ahead. FYI, the OPD didn’t arrest a single vandal for the damage after the Occupy marches. Go figure. Occupiers are in jail for disobeying orders or “assault on officer” (e.g. got beat up) its so lame.
Wells should be happy about the irony but it shows Occupy practicality that belies the rightwing sneerings. Compared to the Tea Parties of 2008. Where no one asked where the money came from. Turned out to be the Koch Brothers and other captains of industry. The TP played like cheap violins.”
So George Soros money is OK? He is one the the 1% that does not pay his fair share of the taxes, why don’t you demand the re-distribution of his wealth first and set a good example, or that is too hard for these OWC morons to understand?
The bottomline is that the lawyer uses WELLS GARGO bank, the bank that youi morons hate so much and you cannot find another lawyer in the whole bay area taht has CU account?
“Open Letter to Occupy Oakland RE Wells Fargo
From TimothyYFong…
An Open Letter to Occupy Oakland
November 10, 2011
There has been a lot of discussion about the deposit of funds into my Wells Fargo client trust account. In the interests of transparency, I submit this open letter.
When I volunteered the use of the account I was balancing the possibility of bad PR, with the possibility of forestalling serious physical harm to people in the jail. It was possible that there would have been mass arrests on the day of the general strike.
If I have to choose between bad PR and human lives, then I will choose bad PR every time. I was informed that people had already faced seriously dangerous conditions in the jail. The night before the general strike I had no way to know that the day would not end in mass arrests at the port, or a hail of rubber bullets and wooden dowels like the anti-war port protest in 2003.
A few points of clarification:
1. Why did Occupy Oakland open an account at Wells Fargo?
We didn’t. My client trust account existed previously– I did not open it recently. I was in process of moving all my accounts for 5 November when I got sick.
2. So you control the money?
No. The money is technically still the property of Occupy Oakland, that’s why it’s called a trust account. Occupy Oakland has ownership of the money, and dictates how it is spent. That is why the solidarity committee brought a proposal to the GA the other night– to get approval for the money to go into the client-trust account. Had the GA rejected the proposal that would have been 100% fine with me, which is what I said at the GA. Had someone else stepped up that night, that would have been 100% fine with me as well. But no one did.
3. Why didn’t Occupy Oakland just open an account in its own name?
We were in the process of doing that. However, we had to file paperwork with the state of California. I, personally drove to Sacramento to file it and get it done in an expedited way. Nonetheless, we still had not received the paperwork back, and are still waiting for it. We are still in process of setting up an independent Occupy Oakland financial account.
Neither a bank nor a credit union will open a bank account for an organization without showing the relevant state paperwork.
4. Well what about Long Haul? Aren’t they handling some donations on our behalf?
Long Haul could not accept the money from OWS. The terms of the agreement with Long Haul forbid Occupy Oakland to use any of the deposited money for bail. Period.
5. Why didn’t you just send someone down to a credit union to open an account?
Because if we sent some random person down to a CU or any institution, and they opened an account, they would take legal possession of the money. If that person had wanted to run off to Tahiti with the money, they would have been well within their legal rights to do so.
6. Why didn’t you personally just open a trust account at a credit union, it’s so simple?
Actually it’s not simple. First, there was nothing I could do the night before the general strike. Second, adding steps to a process always adds uncertainty and more variables increases delay. Last week, we knew that at least one person had languished for almost 24 hours without medical care, despite a ruptured spleen. Those are not, by any stretch of the imagination, good conditions.
7. Where the hell is the money now?
The money reached the client trust account today, November 9th, around noon. I have been told that another attorney has stepped forward who has a client trust account with a non-major financial institution. If this is the case and Occupy Oakland authorizes it, I will happily transfer the money to him.
8. Well fine, but you didn’t receive the money until November 9th, why not open a new account before then?
I had passed the client trust account information to OWS (via people inside Occupy Oakland) on the afternoon of 3 November. I was advised that the transfer would take place immediately, so made no preparations for another account.
Over the next week, I heard a variety of things from “the money is being transferred today” to “NPR has reported that the money was transferred over the weekend.” I can understand that OWS was concerned who I was, and so I offered my bar (law license) number as well as volunteering to give personal references in the Bay Area progressive community.
Commentary:
Had I known it would take a week, I would have simply put the word out for another attorney with a trust account in a community bank or other institution. But there was no way to know that going in.
I understand that this entire event has been bad PR for Occupy Oakland and the Occupy movement generally. What I also know is that I will always choose to risk bad PR over risking people’s lives and personal safety.
The mentality that Occupy is protesting is a mentality that applauds the opposite. It applauds good PR over risking people’s lives. That is the mentality of people who stand aside for corporate misbehavior, even when it costs lives. It is exactly the mentality of politicians who choose to go to bat for oligarchs and try to cut food stamp programs, rather than risk being called a socialist. It is exactly the mentality of judges who allow foreclosures even when the bank foreclosing has no case.
People like that don’t want the bad PR, and they’re willing to risk other people’s lives to avoid bad PR.
And that is exactly what we are fighting against. Isn’t it?”
https://www.facebook.com/groups/occupyoaktown/
Unbelivable !!!! OWS wont see another cent for anyone with 1/2 a brain.
TOTAL HYPOCRITES !!!!
You just can’t make this stuff up.
“Why didn’t you just send someone down to a credit union to open an account?
Because if we sent some random person down to a CU or any institution, and they opened an account, they would take legal possession of the money. If that person had wanted to run off to Tahiti with the money, they would have been well within their legal rights to do so.”
So you cannot find one honest people in your group? What are they then,? A bunch of thieves and crooks? Any more expalnations on your letter Mr.Fomg/ All I see is nothing but a bunch of excuses. You are not fooling any one.
“1. Why did Occupy Oakland open an account at Wells Fargo?
We didn’t. My client trust account existed previously– I did not open it recently. I was in process of moving all my accounts for 5 November when I got sick.”
The bottom line is that the money is in WELLS FARGO, the company that you and your gang hate so much.
Schizophrenic me-thniks?
http://www.occupyoakland.org/2011/11/an-open-letter-to-occupy-oakland-2/
This is an open letter to naysayers and the like. Please understand what you are talking about before you start name calling and b*tching.
“Why didn’t you just send someone down to a credit union to open an account?
Because if we sent some random person down to a CU or any institution, and they opened an account, they would take legal possession of the money. If that person had wanted to run off to Tahiti with the money, they would have been well within their legal rights to do so.”
So you cannot find one honest person in your camp to take care of the money?
So stop B*TCHING and put more money into the bank that you hate so much.
WELLS FARGO SHOULD AND MUST STOP RIPPING US OFF!!! THEY DESERVE ALL WE HAVE TO GIVE THEM SINCE THEY DO NOT WANT US LESSER THAN THE 1% TO SUCCEED IN THIS COUNTRY.
THE NEXT FOUR YEARS OF OBAMA WILL ENSURE TRAGEDIES LIKE THE BANKING SYSTEM IN AMERICA STOPS STEALING FROM THOSE WHO MAKE THE LEAST AMOUNT OF MONEY.
WHOMEVER DEPOSITED THE $20,000 PROBABLY DID IT JUST TO MAKE THIS NEWS STORY SEEM REAL.
I SAY SHUT UP, PUT UP, AND STOP STEPPING ON MINES AND ALL OF THE OTHER PEOPLES SHOES.
THE ONLY WAY WE’RE GOING TO MAKE IT IN THIS OPPRESSIVE COUNTRY IS TO STAND UP AND BE HEARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NUFF SAID
My heart goes out to you steve… you must be a very sad, miserable man, what with sucking on helium and sniffing glue day after day. Those were the days, weren’t they steve?
But since we have to put up with your misery:
No. You have 0 proof of any malicious intent by wells fargo. You also have the power to not be their customer and encourage others, including protestors, to follow your example, and there isn’t squat WF can do from there.
Next paragraph: If Obama were to be reelected (and he won’t be), he wouldn’t have the power to do what you suggest. If he tried, we would do the honors of removing him from office. The rest here is completely incoherent.
For the last 5 lines of your post: Americans don’t have mines in their shoes… the terrorists do. I know what you meant, but it’s not what you said, and you sound like a guy who speaks his mind.
The only way we’re going to make it in this oppressive country is if we lock guys like Obama, yourself, and the rest of the drones in mental institutions so the rest of America can get back to work without your “boots on our throats”.
I’m glad you’re done talking. Never speak again… or think, for that matter. You’re a hazard to any civil society.
FIRST OF ALL I DONT KNOW HOW TO RESPOND TO SUCH AN ANGRY PERSON WHO STEALS SOMEONES NAME TO BE USED FOR THEIR OWN.
AND I WONT RESPOND WITH ANGER BECAUSE IT WILL ONLY SHOW HOW MUCH OF A CHILD I AM LIKE YOU ARE BEING.
FIRST OF ALL WELLS FARGO HAS PLENTY OF MONEY AND THERE RIGHT UP THERE WITH BANK OF AMERICA AND THE OTHER BIG DOGS.
THE 1% PEOPLE KEEP US DOWN SO WE WONT KNOW WHATS TAKING PLACE RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES!!
ALL I CAN SAY IS 2012 WILL SHOW EVERYBODY ON HERE AND AROUND THIS COUNTRY THAT IT TAKES 4 MORE YEARS TO GET EVERYTHING ON TRACK.
I’M TIRED OF GETTING STEPPED ON BY RICH FOLK LIKE YOU ‘ANTI STEVE’ OR WHATEVER YOUR REAL NAME IS. IM SURE THAT IS NOT!!
LETS BE PEACEFUL HERE AND STOP COMPLAINING.
GOOD DAY AND HAPPY VETERANS DAY TO ALL WHO HAD SERVED.
Why don’t you tell your buddy, George Soros, to re-distribute his billions from ALL the money he made from the poor oppressed people like you!
You are one of the usefull idiots that George Soros and Obummer love so they can make more money.
Excellect point!
So Scarf, you are saying the SEIU, ACORN and Soros ain’t bank rolling the Occupy Whatever Street Protesters ? And these three just happen to be Obambi’s biggest donors and biggest TARP money recipients ? And your gona come out here and say HBO didn’t have anything to do with this ? That’s real funny Pal.
hahaha, idiots. hypocrites at this protest…surprise…surprise…
‘
Nothing but Astro-turf Obama Brown-shirts since day one.
.
Okay this is a waste of time because you republicans who have commented wouldn’t consider changing your minds anyway, but do you realize YOU are a part of the 99%? If you make less than $300,000 per year, you are part of the 99%, These protestors are fighting for your economic interests. While you may not like their lifestyle or their method of protest, it doesn’t matter. They are still fighting for you. Why would increasing corporate tax or regulations on major corporations affect you negatively anyway? Do you believe you could be a millionare someday as long as you work hard enough and just in case that happens you want taxes for millionaries low? You need to realize you are just listening to rich people who are using you. This has nothing do with “freedom” or all your other buzz words. And as far as their move being hypocritical, I think they had no other choice due to the lack of credit unions and community banks. It may be hypocritical, but don’t call the entire movement hypocritical because one group deposited 20 k in a major bank. It’s petty and it just draws attention away from the point of all of this.
test
Okay this is a waste of time because you Democrats who have commented wouldn’t consider changing your minds anyway!
If you really care, then you should be camping on the White House Lawn, from the TOP DOWN (both R nad D) are the problem since they are the one that WH*RE themselves to the highest bidder!
Why didn’t OBAMA and Holder put any bankers in jail? Do you think he will do that to the people that give him millions?
I would consider changing my mind, but most of these comments from republicans aren’t constructive, and I’m not a democrat. I’m a libertarian. I agree republicans and democrats both take corporate money,and I also think Obama should have put the bankers in jail instead of baling them out. I don’t support everything obama does, nor do i agree with every democratic principle. I think party lines are separating and counter-productive. But it seems to me that if you’re in support of taking corporate influence out of politics and putting bankers in jail then you support what the OWS movement is trying to do, so why are you condemning them?
To be fair, it does say they are holding it there until they sort out an account at a credit union. The amount of interest WF stands to make in a few days is minimal(the bank is probably making about $5-10 a day on $20 000), the banks have lost millions of dollars to credit unions in the last month, so the protestors are winning out by being able to open an account and put cash that helps the anti-bank cause in a bank. Really its the bank that should be red faced right now for giving them a place to put it.
That is a twisted logic! putiting money in the hand of the pepole that you called them thieves and the thieves should be red faced? That is funny.
It is a good advetrise for WELLS FARGO to show them it is safer to have money at WELLS than at the camp since they cannot find one honest person in the camp to hold on to the money!
An Open Letter to Occupy Oakland
November 10, 2011
There has been a lot of discussion about the deposit of funds into my Wells Fargo client trust account. In the interests of transparency, I submit this open letter.
When I volunteered the use of the account I was balancing the possibility of bad PR, with the possibility of forestalling serious physical harm to people in the jail. It was possible that there would have been mass arrests on the day of the general strike.
If I have to choose between bad PR and human lives, then I will choose bad PR every time. I was informed that people had already faced seriously dangerous conditions in the jail. The night before the general strike I had no way to know that the day would not end in mass arrests at the port, or a hail of rubber bullets and wooden dowels like the anti-war port protest in 2003.
A few points of clarification:
1. Why did Occupy Oakland open an account at Wells Fargo?
We didn’t. My client trust account existed previously– I did not open it recently. I was in process of moving all my accounts for 5 November when I got sick.
2. So you control the money?
No. The money is technically still the property of Occupy Oakland, that’s why it’s called a trust account. Occupy Oakland has ownership of the money, and dictates how it is spent. That is why the solidarity committee brought a proposal to the GA the other night– to get approval for the money to go into the client-trust account. Had the GA rejected the proposal that would have been 100% fine with me, which is what I said at the GA. Had someone else stepped up that night, that would have been 100% fine with me as well. But no one did.
3. Why didn’t Occupy Oakland just open an account in its own name?
We were in the process of doing that. However, we had to file paperwork with the state of California. I, personally drove to Sacramento to file it and get it done in an expedited way. Nonetheless, we still had not received the paperwork back, and are still waiting for it. We are still in process of setting up an independent Occupy Oakland financial account.
Neither a bank nor a credit union will open a bank account for an organization without showing the relevant state paperwork.
4. Well what about Long Haul? Aren’t they handling some donations on our behalf?
Long Haul could not accept the money from OWS. The terms of the agreement with Long Haul forbid Occupy Oakland to use any of the deposited money for bail. Period.
5. Why didn’t you just send someone down to a credit union to open an account?
Because if we sent some random person down to a CU or any institution, and they opened an account, they would take legal possession of the money. If that person had wanted to run off to Tahiti with the money, they would have been well within their legal rights to do so.
6. Why didn’t you personally just open a trust account at a credit union, it’s so simple?
Actually it’s not simple. First, there was nothing I could do the night before the general strike. Second, adding steps to a process always adds uncertainty and more variables increases delay. Last week, we knew that at least one person had languished for almost 24 hours without medical care, despite a ruptured spleen. Those are not, by any stretch of the imagination, good conditions.
7. Where the hell is the money now?
The money reached the client trust account today, November 9th, around noon. I have been told that another attorney has stepped forward who has a client trust account with a non-major financial institution. If this is the case and Occupy Oakland authorizes it, I will happily transfer the money to him.
8. Well fine, but you didn’t receive the money until November 9th, why not open a new account before then?
I had passed the client trust account information to OWS (via people inside Occupy Oakland) on the afternoon of 3 November. I was advised that the transfer would take place immediately, so made no preparations for another account.
Over the next week, I heard a variety of things from “the money is being transferred today” to “NPR has reported that the money was transferred over the weekend.” I can understand that OWS was concerned who I was, and so I offered my bar (law license) number as well as volunteering to give personal references in the Bay Area progressive community.
Commentary:
Had I known it would take a week, I would have simply put the word out for another attorney with a trust account in a community bank or other institution. But there was no way to know that going in.
I understand that this entire event has been bad PR for Occupy Oakland and the Occupy movement generally. What I also know is that I will always choose to risk bad PR over risking people’s lives and personal safety.
The mentality that Occupy is protesting is a mentality that applauds the opposite. It applauds good PR over risking people’s lives. That is the mentality of people who stand aside for corporate misbehavior, even when it costs lives. It is exactly the mentality of politicians who choose to go to bat for oligarchs and try to cut food stamp programs, rather than risk being called a socialist. It is exactly the mentality of judges who allow foreclosures even when the bank foreclosing has no case.
People like that don’t want the bad PR, and they’re willing to risk other people’s lives to avoid bad PR.
And that is exactly what we are fighting against. Isn’t it?
I thought it is “TimothyYFong” that wrote the letter, now KIM is claiming it?
I am not watching KPIX anymore becuase they have taken it upon themselves to call the Protestors CAMPERS. That is so one sided I can’t stand it and I won’t.
The are not campers !!! They are protestors and maybe 99% of the protestors should be paying for all the damage and injuries they have caused.
Are these people really that stupid? Or are the true organizers behind “Occupy…” really that good at manipulating weak-minded people?
Part of the media’s “kill all hope of real change” propaganda this piece obviously is; the first tactic they make use of is to ignore, then to distort and discredit. In this phony world construct, 20K in a bank that’s been well demonstrated to have been deeply implicated in ripping society off for big money is somehow showing the hypocrisy of “The Occupy” people. Laughable! Indeed, I’m laughing right now…