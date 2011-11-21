San Jose State Student Wins $1 Million From Facebook Contest

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/99.7 NOW) – In one word, “Lucky” sums up San Jose State student Steven Haryono. The 22 year-old is now a millionaire all with the help from Facebook and Chase Bank.

We’ve all seen those little banner adds on our Facebook page where it says “click LIKE” for your chance to win a tv, vacation or even money. When Steven saw a contest Facebook tile by Chase Bank called “Chase Freedom Million Dollar Sweepstakes” he didn’t ignore it. He clicked “LIKE” and that was it. The drawing was held and he beat out thousands of other people who clicked and won the top prize.

According to the MercuryNews.com, Haryono has already picked up his requisite giant check from the Chase branch in Fremont. A Chase spokesman said Haryono was not available for interviews on Friday.

