Best Waxing Salons In San Francisco

When you need to get waxed in San Francisco make sure you check out the salon selection below. Find salons that specialize in waxing only, budget friendly options, products that are organic and vegetable friendly as well as European style waxing services. Whether you need a fast wax or want a leisurely salon style experience, the list below is one you must check out before getting those hairs removed.

European Skin Care by Maria

166 Geary St. Ste 1505

San Francisco, CA 94108

(415) 398-2044

www.escbymaria.com

Hours: By appointment only. Tues to Sat – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In European Skin Care by Maria, you will find a zen like spa style waxing studio in the heart of San Francisco’s shopping district. The waxing salon comes with 26 years experience and offers an extremely comfortable waxing service, making your Brazilian an easy feat. Complementary consultations are available at European Skin Care by Maria, though appointments are advised as this salon can get extremely busy. Prices vary depending on waxing service



Nicole Burke Skincare

445D Hampshire St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 556-6006

www.nicole-burke.com



Hours: By appointment only – Tues to Sat

A small salon with European style waxing services can be found at Nicole Burke Skincare where soothing treatments are included after waxing to prevent ingrown hairs. Advance appointments are required to avoid disappointment. Find gift certificates here which can be printed and paid for online. Nicole Burke Skincare also specializes in holistic treatments which are less harsh on the skin and can solve an array of skin/waxing issues.Prices vary depending on waxing service.

Bebe Skin Care

2480 Sacramento St.

San Francisco, CA 94115

(415) 845-5615

www.bebeskincare.com

Hours: By appointment only – Thurs to Sun – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bebe Skin Care is an affordable waxing salon, but be warned, there is limited parking so public transport might be worth the effort. Bebe Skin Care may not open as many days as other salons, however the ladies who work here are quick and do such a good job that you will be coming back for your next beauty appointment. Prices vary depending on waxing service.

Liz Dulcich Skin Care

2458 Chestnut St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

(415) 290-6644

www.lizdulcichskincare.com

Hours: By appointment only. Tues – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wed to Thurs – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Liz Dulcich Skin Care offers vegetable based products to their clients making them one of the most sought after beauty/waxing salons in the city. The waiting list is long, so be sure to make an appointment early on in your schedule. Prices vary depending on waxing service.

Stript Wax Bar

1764 Union St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

(415) 771-6419

www.striptwaxbar.com

Hours: Appointment recommended – Mon to Thurs – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A salon dedicated to waxing for both women and men, specializing in making customers comfortable while they relax at ease surrounded by only the best products in the waxing industry. The rules are strict but the results are fantastic. Hair must be at least a quarter inch in length and no sunbathing/tanning is recommended 24 hours before and after waxing. Prices vary depending on waxing service.

