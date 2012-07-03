Police Seize Explosives From SF Mission District Home

July 3, 2012 11:45 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Explosives, Jerry Lopez, Mission District, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco seized dozens of homemade explosives at the home of a Mission District resident Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 3300 block of 22nd Street after a concerned citizen reported that a 44-year-old man was believed to have several explosives, according to San Francisco police.

Police contacted Jerry Lopez, a convicted felon, who gave investigators permission to search his home, police said.

Approximately 63 explosive devices were recovered, the equivalent of more than 12 sticks of dynamite, police said.

Some of the explosives were similar to military grade M-1000s, according to police.

sf explosives 070312 Police Seize Explosives From SF Mission District Home

San Francisco Police said they found these explosives inside the home of Jerry Lopez on July 3, 2012. (SFPD)

Among the explosives, police also found an illegal handgun.

A one-block perimeter was established and residents were asked to shelter in place while police units conducted a sweep of Lopez’ residence.

Lopez was arrested and booked on several felonies, including 63 counts of possession of explosives, possession of destructive devices and illegal possession of a firearm.

(Copyright 2012 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia