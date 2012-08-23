Alleged Gang Member Accused Of Bringing Gun Into Walnut Creek Wendy’s

August 23, 2012 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Concealed Weapon, Crime, Gangs, Guns, Mauricio Eric Cervantes, Walnut Creek, Weapons
gun generic, shooting,
(CBS)

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A suspected gang member was arrested Wednesday afternoon after bringing a concealed gun into a Wendy’s restaurant in Walnut Creek, police said.

Officers responded at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with a gun inside the Wendy’s at 2955 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek, police said.

Police closed North Main Street between Treat Boulevard and Sunnyvale Avenue during their investigation as a safety precaution.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Mauricio Eric Cervantes, of Walnut Creek, on suspicion of being a gang member with a concealed firearm, police said.

He was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility, where he is being held on $120,000 bail.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

(Copyright 2012 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Hi!

    Look what surprising and nice products I’ve just came across. That’s amazing, isn’t it? Just take a peek here http://www.audienciasactivas.com/genetic.php?5352

    Pardon my monkey thumbs, Mary Akins

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch