Alleged Gang Member Accused Of Bringing Gun Into Walnut Creek Wendy’s

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A suspected gang member was arrested Wednesday afternoon after bringing a concealed gun into a Wendy’s restaurant in Walnut Creek, police said.
Officers responded at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with a gun inside the Wendy’s at 2955 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek, police said.
Police closed North Main Street between Treat Boulevard and Sunnyvale Avenue during their investigation as a safety precaution.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Mauricio Eric Cervantes, of Walnut Creek, on suspicion of being a gang member with a concealed firearm, police said.
He was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility, where he is being held on $120,000 bail.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
(Copyright 2012 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Hi!
Look what surprising and nice products I’ve just came across. That’s amazing, isn’t it? Just take a peek here http://www.audienciasactivas.com/genetic.php?5352
Pardon my monkey thumbs, Mary Akins