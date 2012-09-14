‘Hot Spots’ Sprayed After 2nd West Nile Case Reported In CoCo County

CONTRA COSTA (KCBS)— Another human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Contra Costa County, according to health officials. This is the second known case of 2012.

Officials said it’s likely that more cases may surface in the area before the season ends, but precautionary measures are being taken as pesticide spraying continues in what are being called “hot-spots”.

The virus that is carried by birds and transmitted by mosquitoes started three months earlier this year, according to Deborah Bass of Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control.

“We recently learned from Contra Costa Health Services that there is another person who has been infected with West Nile Virus who is from East Contra Costa County.” She noted that the previous infection was from Central Contra Costa County. Both cases involve infected women.

As a result the two known cases of the virus can cause flu-like symptoms in humans.

In 2006, two people in Contra Costa died after contracting the virus. In 2005, there were nine human cases, but no deaths.

Still, Bass said the public should be concerned about the recent activity.

“West Nile Virus is grossly underreported. The Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] says as many as 98,000 people in the United States have been sickened with West Nile Virus; they just don’t know it,” she added.

Bass cited Brentwood, in East Contra Costa County, as one of the “hot spots” for infected mosquitoes and said Mosquito and Vector Control sprayed there Thursday night, but she added that it’s possible there could be more human cases reported up until the end of October.

