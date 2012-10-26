3 Arrested In Pittsburg Killing Of 2 San Francisco Residents

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump Speaks On Border Wall Executive Orders

October 26, 2012 11:29 AM
CONCORD (CBS SF) – Three men have been arrested in Concord on murder charges in connection with the Oct. 14 shooting deaths of San Francisco residents Christopher Zinn and Brieanna Dow near Pittsburg, authorities said Thursday.

Sheldon Silas, 24, of Pittsburg, Reginald Whitley, 31, of Antioch, and Lamar Michael, 25, of Pittsburg, were taken into custody by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, deputies said.

Deputies made the arrests after serving search warrants Monday at a residence on the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue in Concord.

All three suspects were being held in the county jail on murder charges without bail, deputies said.

On Oct. 14, Pittsburg and Antioch police responded to a 5:25 p.m. report of shots fired on Buchanan Road near Ventura Drive in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Pittsburg to find Zinn, 24, and Dow, 21, lying on the ground.

Zinn was pronounced dead at the scene. Dow was transported to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch where she later died. Both were from San Francisco.

