Man Attacked, Critically Hurt Outside Bar In San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was critically injured in an attack outside a bar in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said Monday.

The attack was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of Geary Boulevard.

The 25-year-old victim was found by a friend face-down outside of the bar. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for head injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to police.

A witness said that the victim had been jumped by a group of males and was kicked in the head several times, police said.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411.

