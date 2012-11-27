100+ Fake DMV Tags Found In Monterey Couple’s Car During Drug Arrest

KING CITY (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arrested late Sunday after a sheriff’s deputy searched their car and found drugs and about 130 forged car registration tags, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alicia Lopez, 39, and Arnoldo Guerrero, 37, both of King City, were booked into the Monterey County Jail on drug and forgery charges in Greenfield, Sheriff’s Cmdr. Lisa Nash said.

The sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle containing Lopez and Guerrero at about 9:45 p.m. near Apple Avenue and El Camino Real in Greenfield after witnessing several traffic violations outside the small city.

After reaching the vehicle, the deputy noticed what looked like a registration tab inside on the center console and later determined the vehicle was not registered, Nash said.

The deputy had both suspects leave the car and during a search, the deputy found 130 car registration tags for 2013 but in a color that was not as brilliant as those issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles, Nash said.

The deputy reported that it looked as though some of the tags had been on a single sheet of paper and someone had been cutting them, Nash said.

The suspects were also booked on drug charges after the deputy also found methamphetamine and methamphetamine smoking pipes in the vehicle.

Lopez was being held on $10,000 bail, while no bail has been set for Guerrero, who was on an immigration hold.

