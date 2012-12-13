Woman Too Injured To Work Jailed After Sex Charges, Video

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A woman who was filmed running in high heels and engaging in oral sex in a public park while claiming to be too injured to work was sentenced Thursday to nine months in San Mateo County Jail for workers’ compensation fraud.

Modupe Adunni Martin, 29, of Hayward, was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody this morning after receiving her sentence in San Mateo County Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege that Martin, a former custodian for the Sequoia Union High School District, claimed she suffered an ankle injury while working in 2009, and subsequently told her employers that she was unable to walk.

After as many as 10 separate medical assessments over three months, doctors grew suspicious that Martin was exaggerating her injury, and she was placed under video surveillance.

Investigators filmed Martin using crutches to walk into her medical appointments, but walking without crutches shortly after.

According to prosecutors, Martin was also filmed running in high heels to meet her boyfriend in a park, where a short time later she could be seen kneeling in front of him engaged in a sex act.

Doctors viewed the video and concluded that Martin had misrepresented her injury, according to prosecutors.

She was arrested in August 2009 and charged with 10 counts of workers’ compensation fraud.

Martin pleaded no contest to one felony count of fraud in October.

Defense attorney Emily Andrews said Martin was “very remorseful” and recognized the gravity of her deception.

Superior Court Judge Craig Parsons called Martin’s false claims of a serious ankle injury “egregious,” and said she would be “punished for her activity.”

In addition to a nine-month jail sentence and three years of probation, Parsons ordered the defendant to repay more than $79,000 in defrauded funds.

