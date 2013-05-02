U.S. Attorney Threatens Forfeiture Of Pot Club Properties Near San Jose Schools

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – Several San Jose landlords who own properties where medical marijuana dispensaries are located are being threatened with property forfeiture.

The letters from U.S. Attorney Melinda Haag warn that the targeted properties are all less than 1,000 feet from a school or a park, said David Hodges, owner of All American Cannabis Club.

“So far I’ve confirmed seven letters that have gone out in San Jose. They’re all very similar,” he said, employing a strategy that has usually persuaded landlords to evict pot clubs.

Feds Threaten To Forfeit Properties of Pot Clubs Near San Jose Schools “The easiest thing for the feds to do is send out these letters to the landlord and threaten the landlord with prison time. Ninety-nine percent of the time, the landlord evicts the collective,” Hodges said. The latest round of enforcement letters was not confined to the South Bay. “We’ve had one report in San Francisco so far. Also another report in San Bernadino, so it seems like another statewide push,” he said. Calls to the U.S. Attorney’s Office were not returned. (Copyright 2013 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) 0.000000 0.000000