KCBS Cover Story: Saving Historic Beacon On Mount Diablo

CONCORD (KCBS) – A fundraising effort is underway to save a historic, 85-year-old beacon on the summit of Mt. Diablo as a tribute to those who served at Pearl Harbor.

After decades of wind, rain and sun, the “Eye of Diablo” beacon has fallen into serious disrepair. It is the last existing transcontinental beacon in the nation.

Beacons were used to help commercial aviators find their way across the country, while flying at night.

The organization Save Mount Diablo says like other budget-challenged state parks, Mt. Diablo State Park doesn’t have the funding to restore the artifact. The group has launched a fundraising drive to cover the estimated $100,000 needed to repair the beacon.

“Much of the electrical system has deteriorated. The painted surfaces of the beacon have all decayed. The lenses on the front of the beacon, many of the individual slats have been broken,” said Save Mount Diablo executive director Ron Brown.

Efforts Underway to Save Unique Beacon in Contra Costa County playpause

The goal, according to Brown, is to raise the money in time for the 2013 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in December. Donations to Save Mount Diablo’s Beacon Restoration Fund can be made online.

