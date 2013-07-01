BAY AREA RAIN • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

San Francisco’s Parking Tickets Now Most Expensive In Country

July 1, 2013 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Drivers, Expensive, Fines, Meters, Parking, Parking tickets, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Drivers who fail to heed the meters in San Francisco will now be hit with the priciest parking tickets in the country.

Starting Monday parking citations are going up $2 — to $74 downtown and $64 outside the city’s center.

PHOTOS: SF Parking Fees The Highest

 
 
 
The new fines put San Francisco ahead of New York City for the highest penalties in the U.S.

Paul Rose, a spokesman for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, tells the newspaper the increases are intended to keep pace with increased enforcement and administrative costs, which have gone up 3.5 percent.

Rose said new modern parking meters that take credit cards and allow parkers to pay by phone have made it easier for motorists to avoid getting tickets.

