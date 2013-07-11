Oakland Police Search Water For Missing Girl After Father’s Arrest

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police, with the assistance of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, are continuing to actively search for a 21-month-old girl who was reported missing by her father Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Officer Johnna Watson said one area where investigators spent much of Thursday searching was the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline near Doolittle Drive and Swan Way, a park area where Daphne Viola Webb frequently was taken by her father, 49-year-old John Anthony Webb.

Watson said officers also handed out 200 missing person flyers in the vicinity of the Gazzali’s Supermarket at 7838 International Blvd., where John Webb said his daughter was abducted by a stranger around 11 a.m. Wednesday while she sat in a parked car with his 87-year-old mother while he went inside to buy something.

She said John Webb has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment because officers are “concerned” that he left Daphne in the care of his mother, who suffers from dementia.

Watson said investigators also are “concerned about the relationship between the father and the child” but didn’t elaborate.