About The Bay: Surprise! Tourists In Rental Cars Mailed Bills For Crossing Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Tourists visiting San Francisco like to rent cars and head to the Golden Bridge overlook in Marin County so they can snap photos of the themselves with the iconic landmark in the background as a lasting reminder of their trip. But many are receiving another reminder when they come home, a bill for the toll.

Roger Eddy, his wife and three daughters were visiting from Springfield Illinois and rented a car and took some pretty good pictures. So what’s going to happen when they notice there is no toll takers to take their $6?

“I noticed there was a toll but I didn’t see anywhere to pay it,” Eddy said. “When I rented the car they mentioned nothing at all about FasTrak or anything else.”