BART Board President, Unions Frustrated By Lack Of Labor Talks

OAKALND (KCBS) – Both sides in the Bay Area Rapid Transit labor dispute are talking about the lack of progress in negotiations, since the 60-day cooling off period started nearly a month ago.

At a news conference on Thursday, BART Board President Tom Radulovich laid out the details of their final offer to union leadership.

“The most recent offer was a 10-percent wage increase over the four years. We heard from our employees that they said, we want to see an increase in out take home pay in each of the four years,” Radulovich said. “And we have an offer on the table that will do that for them.”

Radulovich said the unions continue to insist on a 20-plus percent increase over three years, proposals he said that have not come down into what BART feels is a “settlement zone.” He urged the unions to take the 10 percent offer, with increased contributions for pensions and health care.

Service Employees International Union Local 1021 President Roxanne Sanchez said BART is misleading in saying there is a final offer when it is incomplete, with numerous proposals that haven’t been addressed.

“That package is not one that is ratifiable. The workers will not ratify a package of that nature, where it continues to put them behind,” she said.

The union said BART’s proposal will put them behind because of increased contributions to pensions and health care.

Talks on the major economic issues are planned for September 17th, Day 37 of the cooling off period. The cooling off period expires October 10th. Workers could stage a walkout if an agreement is not reached by that date.

