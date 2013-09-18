Facebook CEO Lobbies For Immigration Overhaul On Capitol Hill

September 18, 2013 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, Fwd.us, Illegal immigrants, Immigration, Immigration Overhaul, Immigration reform, Mark Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Capitol Hill Wednesday to lobby members of Congress in support of comprehensive immigration overhaul legislation.

Zuckerberg was scheduled for private meetings Wednesday and Thursday at the Capitol with Republican and Democratic members of House and Senate leadership.

His visit comes as the issue is stalled in the GOP-led House months after the Democratic-controlled Senate passed a sweeping bill that included more border security and eventual citizenship for millions here illegally.

Zuckerberg refused comment after meeting Wednesday with New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. Schumer welcomed Zuckerberg’s involvement and said he’d asked the Facebook leader to meet with as many Republicans as possible.

Zuckerberg already helped launch an advocacy organization, FWD.us, that’s been among the most active groups on the issue.

 

