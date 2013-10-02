Groundbreaking Begins In San Francisco’s Mid-Market To Turn Former Porn Theater Into New Arts Venue

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS)— Another important sign that San Francisco’s Mid-Market area is undergoing a cultural renaissance took place Wednesday when The American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) broke ground for a new performance venue in the heart of the city.

A crowd of cultural denizens, joined by Mayor Ed Lee, packed the sidewalk on a gritty block of Market Street between 7th and 8th streets in front of the shuttered Strand Theater.

Before it closed a decade ago the Strand showed x-rated porn films, but its transformation leaves the potential for Mid-Market to become the leading arts hub in the city.

A.C.T.’s Artistic Director Carey Perloff said she couldn’t be more excited.

“We hope to produce new work to engage new artists, young artists, and local artists. We hope to bring international work here,” she said.

Mayor Ed Lee said the Strand’s rebirth is just what Mid-Market needs to cement its reputation as the new cultural center of the city.