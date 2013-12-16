Phil Matier: Group Reveals Plan To Build A’s Stadium On Oakland Waterfront

OAKLAND (KCBS) — A group trying to keep the A’s in Oakland has been lobbying for a stadium on the waterfront, saying it is taking the next steps toward making that dream a reality.

The team is led by Clorox chairman and CEO Don Knauss and former Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream boss T. Gary Rogers. They plan to ask the Port of Oakland to give it control of the Howard Terminal site near Jack London Square so they can build a $500 million 38,000 seat ballpark.

Group Reveals Plan To Build A's Stadium On Oakland Waterfront They may have the inside track on getting the Port's permission because Oakland Mayor Jean Quan wants it to happen. She has been outspoken in her quest to keep the A's, Raiders and Warriors in Oakland. The A's have been trying to move to San Jose for years. But there have been numerous setbacks, including the recent decision by Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig to deny the A's request to move. Santa Clara County has previously been declared San Francisco Giants territory by the league. For this group to succeed they need more than a site, they need a new ownership group for the A's. Team owner Lew Wolff and his partners aren't particularly interested in staying in Oakland. The play here may be that if Wolff isn't interested, maybe someone else will pony up the money and buy the team and take the offer of a new ballpark.