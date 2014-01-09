‘Fruitvale Station,’ ’12 Years a Slave’ Nabs NAACP Image Awards Nods

(CBS SF/AP) – In a year rich with black-oriented films, nominees for the NAACP Image Awards include “Fruitvale Station,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”

“Fruitvale Station,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and “The Best Man Holiday” are the other nominees for outstanding motion picture, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced Thursday.

The 45th annual NAACP Image Awards, which honor diversity in the arts, will be presented in a Feb. 22 ceremony airing on the TV One channel.

The best movie actor category includes contenders Chadwick Boseman for “42,” Chiwetel Ejiofor for “12 Years a Slave,” Forest Whitaker for “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” Idris Elba for “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and Michael B. Jordan for “Fruitvale Station.”

The outstanding actress nominees are Angela Bassett for “Black Nativity,” Halle Berry for “The Call,” Jennifer Hudson for “Winnie Mandela,” Kerry Washington for “Tyler Perry Presents Peeples” and Nicole Beharie for “42.”

In the outstanding supporting actor category, nods went to Cuba Gooding Jr., David Oyelowo and Terrence Howard for “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and to Howard and Morris Chestnut for “The Best Man Holiday.”

The nominees for outstanding supporting actress are Alfre Woodard and Lupita Nyong’o for “12 Years a Slave,” Naomie Harris for “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” Octavia Spencer for “Fruitvale Station” and Oprah Winfrey for “Lee Daniels’ The Butler.”

On the television side, nominations for outstanding comedy series went “House of Lies,” “Modern Family,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “The Game” and “The Soul Man,” while “Boardwalk Empire,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “The Good Wife” and “Treme” earned dramatic series nods.

Outstanding comedy series actor nominees are Andre Braugher for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Cedric The Entertainer for “The Soul Man,” Don Cheadle for “House of Lies,” Dule Hill for “Psych” and Kevin Hart for “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Outstanding comedy series actress nominees are Aisha Tyler for “Archer,” Mindy Kaling for “The Mindy Project,” Niecy Nash for “The Soul Man,” Tasha Smith for “Tyler Perry’s for Better or Worse” and Wendy Raquel Robinson for “The Game.”

Nominations for outstanding actor in a drama series went to James Pickens Jr. for “Grey’s Anatomy,” LL Cool J for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Michael Ealy for “Almost Human,” Shemar Moore for “Criminal Minds” and Wendell Pierce for “Treme.”

Nominated for outstanding drama series actress were Chandra Wilson for “Grey’s Anatomy,” Kerry Washington for “Scandal,” Khandi Alexander for “Treme,” Nicole Beharie for “Sleepy Hollow” and Regina King for “Southland.”

