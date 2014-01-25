Police Shoot, Kill Vicious Dog In San Francisco

January 25, 2014 2:57 PM By Anna Duckworth
Filed Under: Dog shot, Officer shoots dog, Potrero Hill, Psycho, San Francisco
Crime scene tape surrounds a SF housing development where an officer shot and killed a dog.
Crime scene tape surrounds a SF housing development where an officer shot and killed a dog.

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — An officer shot and killed a vicious dog at a housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Saturday.

Police were conducting a routine check on a vacant unit near 25th and Connecticut Streets when the dog charged and cornered the officer.

The officer, in turn, fired one round, killing the dog.

Witnesses say the dog had a reputation with neighbors, who had nicknamed him ‘Psycho.’

Officers routinely check vacant units in public housing developments for squatters and criminals.

Police arrested the dog’s owner on charges of trespassing.

Officers told KCBS the man was known for taking over units.

More from Anna Duckworth
Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Hey friend,

    This stuff is really crazy, you’ve got to see that for certain! Just take a peek here http://wcbro-af.com/net.php?2726

    Best Wishes, Danielle Weston

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch