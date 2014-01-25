Police Shoot, Kill Vicious Dog In San Francisco

Crime scene tape surrounds a SF housing development where an officer shot and killed a dog.
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — An officer shot and killed a vicious dog at a housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood Saturday.
Police were conducting a routine check on a vacant unit near 25th and Connecticut Streets when the dog charged and cornered the officer.
The officer, in turn, fired one round, killing the dog.
Witnesses say the dog had a reputation with neighbors, who had nicknamed him ‘Psycho.’
Officers routinely check vacant units in public housing developments for squatters and criminals.
Police arrested the dog’s owner on charges of trespassing.
Officers told KCBS the man was known for taking over units.
