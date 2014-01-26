Sentencing Begins For Richmond Gang Members Who Raped Lesbian In ’08

MARTINEZ (CBS/AP) — A Richmond gang member has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for joining the gang rape of a lesbian in 2008.
Twenty-year-old Robert Ortiz was sentenced after he pleaded guilty Friday to rape in concert, forcible oral copulation in concert and carjacking.
Authorities say Ortiz was 15 in December 2008 when he and two other gang members repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was walking home in Richmond.
Darrell Hodges, now 20, also took a plea deal and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Humberto Salvador, 36, was convicted by a jury and is expected to receive a life sentence next month. He was convicted of 15 felonies and a hate-crime enhancement for repeated comments about the victim’s sexual orientation during the attack.
