Girl Scouts Wisely Selling Cookies In Front Of SF Marijuana Dispensaries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Inside the Green Cross medical marijuana dispensary, ‘Girl Scout cookies’ are one of the most popular types of pot for sale. Now, the real ones are also being sold outside.

“It has gone viral at this point, I think,” said Green Cross spokesperson Holli Bert.

Bert says a 13-year-old scout named Danielle put up a table outside the pot club Monday. The cookies sold very quickly.

“After 45 minutes she had to call for reinforcement cookies … back-ups,” recalled Bert. “Her mother was quoted as saying that she sold about 117 boxes in 2 hours.”

Mother Carol Lei told Mashable it was nearly four times what she sold over the same amount of time outside a Safeway the next day.

Reports have surfaced of other Girl Scout cookies sales in California and Colorado, the latter where even recreational pot use is legal. However, after someone tweeted a photo of Girl Scouts Photo-shopped in front of a pot club – purportedly in Colorado, the Girl Scouts of Colorado issued a tweet saying it was against such sales.

Girl Scouts of Northern California has no such restrictions and said it was up to parents what they and their girls are comfortable with.

“I feel like it’s safe,” said Carol Lei told the The East Bay Express. “There’s always a security guard and cameras everywhere.”

Danielle’s mother declined a TV interview, but told KPIX 5 by phone she chose the location, not to make a statement, but because she sees cookie sales as an opportunity to show her daughter different areas of the city. In this case it gave her the opportunity to expose her daughter to the topic of drug use – an issue that can be difficult for parents to approach.

On the Green Cross Facebook page, the dispensary said the Girl Scouts will be back on Saturday due to popular demand. “Cookies, cannabis and charities, what more can you ask for!?”

Carlos E. Castañeda is Senior Editor, News & Social Media for CBS San Francisco and a San Francisco native. You can follow him on Twitter or send him an email.