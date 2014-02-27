Scary Landing At Oakland Airport After Smoke Fills Plane

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Oakland on Wednesday night became terrified when smoke suddenly filled the cabin after landing.
Flight 4454 from LAX arrived at Oakland International Airport shortly after 9 p.m. Linton Johnson, a passenger on the plane, told KPIX 5 that was seated at the front of the aircraft when the incident occurred. Johnson said the pilots stopped the plane abruptly before the gate and the flight attendants rushed to open the emergency exits.
In a video Johnson recorded, a crewmember was heard telling passengers to leave their belongings behind. The crewmember also said that they couldn’t breathe at the back of the plane.
“It was scary at first, we didn’t have any idea what was going on, except for that smell of smoke.” Johnson said. “It felt like we were in a bar, and people were smoking and you could see the haziness, the red lights. It was really weird.”
All passengers and crew were able to depart the plane. There are no reports of injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
