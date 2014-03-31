‘Rosie The Riveter’ Ladies Get White House Trip After Hug Request To VP Biden

March 31, 2014 6:58 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS SF) — Six of the original ‘Rosie the Riveters’ got the chance to meet President Obama and Vice President Biden at the White House Monday.

The trip was planned after one of the original riveters, 92-year old Phyllis Gould wrote to Biden, asking if she could visit the White House and get a hug.

Gould and several other women from the Bay Area went along for the trip, after the Vice President called Gould on Veteran’s Day to invite her, and thank her for her service.

‘Rosie the Riveter’ became an icon of the American female empowerment during WWII.

 

