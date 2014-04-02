San Jose State Men’s Basketball Team Expects Sanctions Over Academic Performance

SAN JOSE (KCBS) -– The San Jose State men’s basketball program is anticipating sanctions for next season, due to poor academic performance.

San Jose State University Sports Information Director Lawrence Fan said the sanctions are expected because last year, the team’s Academic Progress Rate scores fell below 930, which triggers National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) penalties.

The sanctions include: no post-season competition, including the 2015 Mountain West Championship, replacing four hours of weekly practice time with four additional hours of academic activities, and five days of basketball-related activities per week instead of six.

Fan said that despite last year’s low scores, the basketball program has had five straight years of improving academic performance.

“We are on track again to have a team that performs well in the classroom, and does its best in competition,” he said.

In a statement, Athletics Director Gene Blevmaier said “Last year (2013), we were faced with a situation that needed to be dealt with in a major fashion. The coaching staff was not retained and several players were not invited back for the 2013-14 season. Only four players returned from the 2012-13 team. We made the necessary changes and feel very good about the direction of the program under Coach [Dave] Wojcik’s leadership.”

The APR score is designed to measure the academic eligibility, retention and graduation of an institution’s student-athletes and its teams.

Coach Wojcik just recently completed his first season at San Jose State, as he accepted the head coaching position in April 2013.