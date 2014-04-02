SF Fisherman’s Wharf Shop Worker Found Guilty Of Murdering Employees From Rival Business

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A jury Wednesday afternoon found a Fisherman’s Wharf souvenir shop worker guilty of two counts of murder in connection with a fatal shooting of two workers at a rival business in the tourist area in January 2011.

The jury returned with the guilty verdict for 59-year-old Hong Ri Wu Wednesday afternoon after deliberating since last week.

He was also found guilty of a firearm enhancement, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Feng Ping Ou, a 30-year-old woman, and Qiong Han Chu, a 30-year-old man, were fatally shot the night of Jan. 30, 2011.

The two were shot at a business at 269 Jefferson St., where they both worked.

The trial had been pushed back because of issues concerning Wu’s mental competency and his ability to stand trial.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement following today’s verdict, “Two people were gunned down by Hong Ri Wu, and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison atoning for his crimes.”

“There is nothing that will bring closure to the families of the two victims, and our hearts go out to them as they attempt to put this difficult chapter of their lives behind them,” Gascon said.