‘Silicon Valley’ Stars Walk The Red Carpet Premiere In Redwood City

By R. Del Rosario April 2, 2014 11:00 PM
Cast of "Silicon Valley" (credit: HBO)

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Stars of the new hit comedy series on HBO “Silicon Valley” walked the red carpet for a premiere screening of the show in Redwood City, Wednesday night. Guests at the premiere included high tech heavyweights Elon Musk of Telsa Motors and the “Craig” of Craigslist, Craig Newmark.

Creator of the animated television series “King of The Hill” and the cult comedy favorite “Office Space” Mike Judge also accompanied the show’s cast down the red carpet line at the Fox Theater.

The series is inspired by Judge’s time in the 1980’s working as a Silicon Valley engineer. Much like “Office Space,” the series satirizes work-life at a fictional tech company.

Filming of the series wrapped up in January and is set to premiere on the cable network Sunday, April 6.

