San Francisco Mayor, Transportation Chief Don’t Agree On Meter-Free Sundays

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — While popular with weekend drivers in the city, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee’s request to eliminate Sunday parking meters has not found much support among city transit officials.

Lee called for a return to free-metered Sunday parking in his state of the city speech address last January.

“Forty percent of it is all about hurt; the income is derived by us ticketing you and making you pay some $70 for maybe parking five or ten minutes past your time,” he said.