48 People Involved In Bus and FedEx Truck Crash On Interstate 5

ORLAND (CBS SF) — The death toll rose to 10 in the Thursday crash of a FedEx big rig hauling a double trailer and a tour bus packed with high school students on their way to Humboldt State for a preview day.
There were 48 people involved in the chain reaction crash including the FedEx truck, the bus, and other cars that were hit. The bus alone had 44 people. Ten died, including five students, three adult chaperones and the bus and truck drivers.
A 26-year-old man who worked as a university recruiter was the first of 11 dead victims identified after a fiery crash involving a bus carrying high school students and a FedEx tractor-trailer in California.
Coroner’s officials said Friday that Arthur Arzola died at University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
He was one of three adult chaperones who were killed while accompanying 40 students from Southern California to Humboldt State University.
Arzola was an admissions counselor for Humboldt.
In his online bio for the job, he called himself thoughtful, compassionate and friendly and said he liked to walk on the beach when he visited Humboldt.
A university statement praised him for his passionate commitment to helping low-income and first-generation students get into college.
17-year-old Marisa Serrato, missing since Thursday evening, was confirmed dead late Friday. Her twin sister, Marisol, was on a separate bus heading to the university and wasn’t involved in the crash. The two are from Norte Vista High School.
LIST OF VICTIMS
10 KILLED:
- five students
- 2 unnamed adult chaperones
- Arthur Arzola, 26, Humboldt State recruiter
- Marisa Serrato, 17, Norte Vista High School
- Bus driver from Silverado Stages
- FedEx driver
18 INJURED:
- 11 people taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico
- 7 hospitalized at other facilities including UC Davis Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center in Redding, St. Elizabeth in Red Bluff, and Shasta Regional Medical Center
CONDITIONS OF SURVIVORS:
- 4 in critical condition as of Friday morning
- 5 in fair condition as of Friday morning
- 2 in critical condition
- 20 with minor or no injuries
37 SCHOOLS WITH STUDENTS IN THE CRASH ACCORDING TO HSU:
- Adolfo Camarillo High
- Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Tech
- Alliance Media Arts and Entertainment Design High School
- Animo Inglewood Charter High
- Animo Jackie Robinson Charter
- Burroughs High
- California Academy of Mathematics
- Carson Senior High
- Century High
- Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academy
- Downey High
- Eastside High
- El Monte High
- Environmental Charter
- Gompers Preparatory Academy
- John C. Fremont Senior High
- La Sierra High
- Loara High
- Manual Arts Senior High
- Marshall Fundamental
- Mayfair High
- Middle College High
- Norte Vista High
- Oxnard High
- Pacifica High
- Palm Desert High
- Phineas Banning Senior High
- Pioneer High
- Polytechnic High
- Pomona Senior High
- Renaissance Arts Academy
- School for the Visual Arts and
- Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High
- Ulysses S. Grant Senior High
- Valhalla High
- West Ranch High
- Woodrow Wilson Senior High
UPDATES FROM HUMBOLDT STATE: University Emergency Blog
