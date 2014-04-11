48 People Involved In Bus and FedEx Truck Crash On Interstate 5

ORLAND (CBS SF) — The death toll rose to 10 in the Thursday crash of a FedEx big rig hauling a double trailer and a tour bus packed with high school students on their way to Humboldt State for a preview day.

There were 48 people involved in the chain reaction crash including the FedEx truck, the bus, and other cars that were hit. The bus alone had 44 people. Ten died, including five students, three adult chaperones and the bus and truck drivers.

A 26-year-old man who worked as a university recruiter was the first of 11 dead victims identified after a fiery crash involving a bus carrying high school students and a FedEx tractor-trailer in California.

Coroner’s officials said Friday that Arthur Arzola died at University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

He was one of three adult chaperones who were killed while accompanying 40 students from Southern California to Humboldt State University.

Arzola was an admissions counselor for Humboldt.

In his online bio for the job, he called himself thoughtful, compassionate and friendly and said he liked to walk on the beach when he visited Humboldt.

A university statement praised him for his passionate commitment to helping low-income and first-generation students get into college.

17-year-old Marisa Serrato, missing since Thursday evening, was confirmed dead late Friday. Her twin sister, Marisol, was on a separate bus heading to the university and wasn’t involved in the crash. The two are from Norte Vista High School.

LIST OF VICTIMS

10 KILLED:

five students

2 unnamed adult chaperones

Arthur Arzola, 26, Humboldt State recruiter

Marisa Serrato, 17, Norte Vista High School

Bus driver from Silverado Stages

FedEx driver

18 INJURED:

11 people taken to Enloe Medical Center in Chico

7 hospitalized at other facilities including UC Davis Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center in Redding, St. Elizabeth in Red Bluff, and Shasta Regional Medical Center

CONDITIONS OF SURVIVORS:

4 in critical condition as of Friday morning

5 in fair condition as of Friday morning

2 in critical condition

20 with minor or no injuries

37 SCHOOLS WITH STUDENTS IN THE CRASH ACCORDING TO HSU:

Adolfo Camarillo High

Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Tech

Alliance Media Arts and Entertainment Design High School

Animo Inglewood Charter High

Animo Jackie Robinson Charter

Burroughs High

California Academy of Mathematics

Carson Senior High

Century High

Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academy

Downey High

Eastside High

El Monte High

Environmental Charter

Gompers Preparatory Academy

John C. Fremont Senior High

La Sierra High

Loara High

Manual Arts Senior High

Marshall Fundamental

Mayfair High

Middle College High

Norte Vista High

Oxnard High

Pacifica High

Palm Desert High

Phineas Banning Senior High

Pioneer High

Polytechnic High

Pomona Senior High

Renaissance Arts Academy

School for the Visual Arts and

Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High

Ulysses S. Grant Senior High

Valhalla High

West Ranch High

Woodrow Wilson Senior High

UPDATES FROM HUMBOLDT STATE: University Emergency Blog

