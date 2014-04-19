SFPD Officer Hurt After Police Chase Ends In Crash By Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A police officer has been released from the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash with a vehicle driven by armed robbery suspects near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a robbery in the 3400 block of Balboa Street in which a suspect allegedly fired a gunshot, San Francisco police Officer Danielle Newman said.

An officer in a patrol car spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the intersection of Cabrillo Street and 28th Avenue about 10 minutes later and pursued the suspects.

The chase ended a short time later when the suspect vehicle and the officer’s car collided at Lincoln Way and 20th Avenue, Newman said.

Both occupants of the suspect vehicle were arrested.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening and released later today, the spokeswoman said.

The passenger and the driver of the suspect vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and were both later released from the hospital and taken into custody, Newman said.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle has been identified as Kenneth Perry, 48, and the passenger has been identified as Joseph Depaoli, 37, both of San Francisco, according to Newman.

Perry was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, two counts of aggravated assault, felony evading and reckless driving, resisting arrest and for probation violation, Newman said.

Depaoli was arrested for being a felon in possession of ammunition and for probation violation.

The robbery and crash remains under investigation, Newman said.

