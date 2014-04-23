Fast Food Worker Attacked After Suspect Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window In SF’s Bayview

April 23, 2014 10:23 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An employee working at a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant in San Francisco’s Bayview District was attacked over the weekend, according to police.

The incident occurred Saturday around 12:50 a.m. at a restaurant in the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard.

The victim, a 25-year-old, did not immediately notify police about the attack. Police said they received the report Monday.

The attack started when the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru window. When the victim asked the suspect how he could help him, the suspect responded with profanity and said he wanted to beat up the victim, according to police.

After the verbal confrontation, the suspect got out of his car and jumped through the drive-thru window into the restaurant.

He started to kick the victim, which was when fellow employees rushed over to help the victim, police said.

The suspect then got back in his car and drove away.

The victim was able to provide video surveillance footage that captured the attack, police said.

