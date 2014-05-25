Vallejo Police Arrest Man For Looking Up Women’s Dresses At Farmers Market

Filed Under: Crime, Farmers market, Peeping, Peeping Tom, Vallejo police
A Vallejo police cruiser. (CBS)

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a Vallejo man Saturday on suspicion of peeping after officers said he was using a camera to look up unsuspecting female’s dresses, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Police said members of the department’s bicycle patrol unit were conducting a security patrol Saturday during the Vallejo Farmer’s Market when they discovered Emmitt Reed, 36, using a concealed camera to look up women’s dresses.

Police said Reed was taken into custody without incident.


© Copyright 2014 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Greetings,

    Just wanted to show that cool products I’ve just found, I’m simply astonished) take a peek http://drumuzic.com/disaster.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNm50aG52cDJxYzBkbTVrcGpAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t

    Barbara Hinson

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch