Vallejo Police Arrest Man For Looking Up Women’s Dresses At Farmers Market

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a Vallejo man Saturday on suspicion of peeping after officers said he was using a camera to look up unsuspecting female’s dresses, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Police said members of the department’s bicycle patrol unit were conducting a security patrol Saturday during the Vallejo Farmer’s Market when they discovered Emmitt Reed, 36, using a concealed camera to look up women’s dresses.
Police said Reed was taken into custody without incident.
© Copyright 2014 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
One Comment
Greetings,
Just wanted to show that cool products I’ve just found, I’m simply astonished) take a peek http://drumuzic.com/disaster.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNm50aG52cDJxYzBkbTVrcGpAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t
Barbara Hinson