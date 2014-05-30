‘Seating Irregularity’ Invalidates Pleasanton High School Students’ AP Tests

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – The stress level for college-bound students at Amador Valley High School has kicked up another notch after dozens of advanced placement test scores were tossed out because seats were placed too close together during the exams.

The “seating irregularity” was discovered after an anonymous person reported concerns that a student was cheating. Those allegation were later invalidated, but the subsequent investigation by the testing service found that the students were not seated a required five feet apart.

“We were two inches under the required distance between student in one case, and in another we didn’t have all students facing in the same direction,” recalled Principal Tom Drescher, “based on that they nullified all the exams within the classroom.”

400 students were informed of the issue Thursday. Now many must prepare for re-testing while also gearing up for the SAT.

“They are getting punished for something they didn’t do wrong and they can’t do anything about it,” said Hei Yung Chung, whose son is a junior.

Chung’s says her son now has to take three AP tests the same week as his finals and the SAT.

Amador Valley officials said they tried to fight the College Board’s decision but were told they were simply out of compliance.

“We acknowledge our role in the whole process and we apologize,” said Drescher. “We feel deeply sorry for the position that we’re in and our hearts go out to all our students that have been impacted by this.”

Students have the option to re-take tests next week. Results should be returned in plenty of time for the college admissions process.

A similar seating issue invalidated the scores of hundreds of Millbrae students last year.