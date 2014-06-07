Modesto Teen Jogger Abducted At Gunpoint, Raped In Broad Daylight

MODESTO (CBS) — The search is on for a suspect in a violent sexual assault in Modesto who police said raped a teenage girl after forcing her into his car at gunpoint.

The neighborhood was on edge after learning the teenager was attacked Friday on her morning jog, driven just blocks away, then raped in broad daylight.

“I’ve had stuff happen while I was a kid, and it just gets worse,” said Modesto mother Dawn Borbon.

The teen was jogging down Morris Avenue, when police said she was approached by a man who forced her into his car at gunpoint.

“They could have cruised down my street,” said teen Robert Schauer. “My sisters could have been out in the yard.”

A nearby convenience store has surveillance video of the girl running by moments before the alleged kidnapping.

Police said the suspect drove her to another neighborhood, raped her, then dropped her off at a park.

Heather Graves with the Modesto Police Department said the girl then walked home and called the police. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her bruises and injuries.

As a mother of a teenage girl, Borbon said she tries to watch her own daughter closely.

“I just try to keep an eye on her and teach her to be conscious of her surroundings and pay attention to what’s going on,” she said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s who has a tattoo on his upper left arm. They say the teen didn’t know the suspect, who was last seen driving a black, two-door Honda Acura with chrome rims.