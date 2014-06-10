Mayor Lee Confident San Francisco’s Still An America’s Cup Contender

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS)— Even though America’s Cup officials announced they’ve eliminated one of the four remaining contenders for the 2017 regatta, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee says he’s confident his city is still in the game.

San Diego, Bermuda and Chicago were the City by the Bay’s competition; all hoping to host the race, but according to Russell Coutts, CEO of the two-time defending champions, Oracle Team USA, one of those cities is out.

Mayor Lee said as far as he knows San Francisco is still in the running.