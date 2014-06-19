San Francisco’s Famed Lombard Street Closed To Vehicle Traffic This Weekend

By Jeffrey Schaub
Filed Under: Closure, Crooked, Jeffrey Schaub, Lombard Street, Muni, Municipal Transportation Agency, San Francisco, Street, Tourists, Vehicles
Lombard Street
A car drives down Lombard Street in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – After years of complaining about tourist overload, residents along San Francisco’s world famous Lombard Street will be getting some relief from vehicle traffic this weekend.

In late May, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors voted unanimously to restrict eastbound vehicular traffic on Lombard Street, between Larkin and Leavenworth streets, for four weekends this summer.

This Saturday, June 21 marks the first of those closures. Local residents and pedestrians will still have access to Lombard Street, and the board voted to permit taxis to drive down the street as well.

The closure, expected from about noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, is meant as a pilot project, as the MTA and residents in the area have expressed concerns about safety and reducing congestion on that part of Lombard Street.

KCBS reporter Jeffrey Schaub talked to many tourists, and most tended to agree that it is a good idea.

“I think that the residents are entitled to a certain amount of privacy,” said one tourist visiting Lombard Street. “You don’t want the whole world walking in front of your front lawn.”

But one tourist from Minnesota was not so empathetic. “It comes with the territory,” she said.

Along with this weekend, Lombard Street will also be closed to vehicle traffic on June 28 and 29, July 4, 5, and 6 and July 12 and 13.

The MTA said the pilot project will help city officials determine whether to pursue temporary closures on a more regular basis.

More from Jeffrey Schaub
Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Hey!

    I wanted to share with you my experience about using that cool products, simply take a look http://www.iicsolution.com/maybe.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNm51Z2tvYWN0b2RlZjVxcnRAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t

    Sincerely yours, Pam Bauer

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch