$80,000 Lighthouse Innkeeper Jobs Open For Couple Willing To Relocate To Middle Of Bay

June 23, 2014 11:42 AM
RICHMOND (KCBS)— East Brother Light Station, Inc. is seeking applicants for a job at their bed-and-breakfast on an island north of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, but the job is open to couples only.

The island has an intact lighthouse from 1874 that is owned by the U.S. Coast Guard, but is maintained for public use by the non-profit corporation.

The luxurious five-room inn has been used as a bed-and-breakfast since 1979 when the site was abandoned as a Coast Guard site.

The Contra Costa Times reports the current innkeepers have been on the job for over two years and are leaving their positions in September.

Guests are charged between $315 and $425 a night and are treated to champagne and hors d’oeuvres once they arrive. After booking in advance, they can be picked up by a boat at Point San Pablo Yacht Harbor.

At least one of the applicants in the couple must hold a Coast Guard commercial boat operator’s license. The annual salary ranges from $80,000 to $100,000 and includes medical benefits and living quarters on the island.

If you can’t relocate permanently to the island, help out by volunteering for maintenance projects on the lighthouse grounds – here’s how to do it.

Comments

One Comment

