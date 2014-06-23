Young Girl’s Letter To Google Wanting More Daddy Time Earns Employee A Week Off From Work

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A young girl’s handwritten note lamenting her father’s absence from home because of his work at Google caught the eye of the man’s boss, resulting in some added vacation time for dad and a legion of online fans of his daughter.

In the letter signed by ‘Katie’ and addressed to ‘Dear google worker,’ the girl wrote: “Can you please make sure when daddy goes to work, he gets one day off. Like he can get get a day off on wednsday. Because daddy ONLY gets a day off on Saturday.’

Katie included two post scripts: ‘P.S. It is daddy’s BIRTHDAY!’ ‘P.P.S. It is Summer, you know.

The letter first appeared on Reddit Thursday and has generated more than 1,500 comments.

The man’s boss at Google apparently saw the trending item and cranked out a letter of his own, telling Katie her father had been ‘hard at work designing many beautiful and delightful things for Google and millions of people across the globe.’

The letter, signed by Daniel Shiplacoff, said that Katie’s dad would get the first week of July off as vacation time for his birthday and is recognition of ‘the importance of taking some Wednesday’s off during the summer.’

The exchange between Shiplacoff and his staffer’s daughter was confirmed both the The Blaze and the Huffington Post.