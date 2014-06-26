Food Truck For Dogs Rolling Into San Francisco In Dog Treat Marketing Tour

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dog food company hopes to capitalize on the popularity of food trucks with a marketing campaign that will use a ‘Treat Truck’ to bring doggie treats to hungry four-legged customers in San Francisco.
Milo’s Kitchen, a division of San Francisco-based Big Heart Pet Brands (formerly Del Monte Foods’ Pet Products), is launching a nationwide dog food truck tour beginning Friday in San Francisco.
The treat truck will be giving out free samples of Milo’s Kitchen doggie treats such as chicken meatballs, burger bites and chicken jerky strips.
The truck, which will be stationed at the Marina Green Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., will also offer a fenced-off “Lapdog Lounge” and photo booth for doggie portraits.
In 2013, Milo’s Kitchen voluntarily recalled some of its doggie treats amid a wide-ranging Food and Drug Administration probe into the pet food industry’s manufacturing standards.
The FDA has yet to figure out why jerky treats for dogs made in China have sickened hundreds of dogs. Cases of dogs dying or needing to be euthanized because of the treats prompted a handful of class-action lawsuits against Milo’s Kitchen and Nestle Purina Petcare.
A spokeswoman for Big Heart Pet Brands told the Washington Post in March the company reformulated Milo’s Kitchen treats for 2014, now made in the U.S. with domestically-sourced ingredients.
