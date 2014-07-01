Airbnb Starts Collecting Hotel Tax In Portland— San Francisco Likely To Be Next

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS)— Airbnb began collecting hotel taxes Tuesday for all of its reservations in Portland, Oregon and is expected to soon do the same in San Francisco.

City supervisors said the 14-percent hotel tax coming in from the home-sharing rental website would bring in millions of dollars in new revenue. Airbnb has already agreed to pay the tax.

Residents who make money sharing through the site are finding it harder to fly under the radar. Landlords are complaining about lease violations, neighbors about strangers and the city about unpaid hotel tax.