Bay Area Woman’s Shipments To Family In Philippines Arrive Damaged, Pillaged

Filed Under: Bay Area, Care Package, LBC Sea Cargo, Philippines, San Francisco, Shipments
Sylvia Aquino's care packages showed up in the Philippines damaged. (CBS)
Sylvia Aquino's care packages showed up in the Philippines damaged. (CBS)
Sylvia Aquino's care packages showed up in the Philippines damaged. (CBS)

For Sylvia Aquino,  sending emergency supplies and food to her family in the Philippines isn’t just a good deed, it’s  a tradition.  But, she says five boxes she recently shipped to her family in Luzon arrived damaged and pillaged.

Like many Filipino-Americans,  Aquino regularly sends “Balikbayan” boxes to her relatives in her homeland.  Earlier this year, the Bay Area Nurse sent eight boxes via LBC Sea Cargo.  The cost was $60 per box, with expected delivery in one-month.  With no weight limit on the boxes, Aquino packed them to the brim.  Aquino packed hers with canned food, chocolates, flashlights and blankets;  items she suspected would be needed during Typhoon season,  which is now underway.

Aquino says three boxes arrived on-time and undamaged.  But, she says photos taken by her relatives show  five boxes were opened and food and other items were stolen prior to delivery.

“I see when they opened the box, it’s not up to the rim,”  Aquino told Consumerwatch.

Additionally,  she says the tape and stickers  she used to secure the boxes arrived covered over with different tape and stickers,  that she didn’t use.  Aquino also says those five boxes all arrived late.

LBC Cargo confirms the boxes were late, blaming port congestion.

The company says its records indicate the boxes arrived intact,  but has agreed to investigate further.

LBC says each box is automatically insured for $100 each.   Aquino has submitted a claim.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Dear!

    Here are some interesting facts which may be ideal for you, I believe these details could be helpful, read it here http://www.gdgmumbai.org/neighboring.php?UE9jb21tZW50K2Uzdm9mcTRtNjRucWhvYTJxOGp4MnQ5MjZAY29tbWVudC53b3JkcHJlc3MuY29t

    Wishes, Alejandro Nelson

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch