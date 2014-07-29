Focus Of Governor Brown’s Mexico Trip Is Energy, Education, Not Immigration

MEXICO CITY (CBS) — Though the pundits may be talking about immigration these days, Governor Jerry Brown was in Mexico Tuesday to talk business, specifically energy and education.
The Governor met with President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss renewable energy projects along the border.
He also signed an agreement with Mexico’s Environmental Department to reduce greenhouse emissions and fight climate change.
Meanwhile, the University of Southern California announced an accord with a Mexican foundation that will provide joint scholarships for grad students to study at USC.
One Comment
Hi!
Just take a look at that awesome stuff, I swear you’ve never seen something like that, check it out http://www.vvwaterloosport.nl/ago.php?a4a5
Kind regards, addydoesit