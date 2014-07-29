Focus Of Governor Brown’s Mexico Trip Is Energy, Education, Not Immigration

July 29, 2014 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Education, Energy, Enrique Peña Nieto, Environment, Governor Brown, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (CBS) — Though the pundits may be talking about immigration these days, Governor Jerry Brown was in Mexico Tuesday to talk business, specifically energy and education.


The Governor met with President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss renewable energy projects along the border.

He also signed an agreement with Mexico’s Environmental Department to reduce greenhouse emissions and fight climate change.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern California announced an accord with a Mexican foundation that will provide joint scholarships for grad students to study at USC.

Comments

One Comment

  1. aestrada88 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Hi!

    Just take a look at that awesome stuff, I swear you’ve never seen something like that, check it out http://www.vvwaterloosport.nl/ago.php?a4a5

    Kind regards, addydoesit

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch