Jump On Tomorrow: July Jobs, Levi’s Stadium Soccer, Animal Adoptions, SJ Giving Tree, Art & Soul

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCW) — Jobs report. July’s jobs numbers will be released Friday morning and experts are predicting an unemployment rate of around 6%. In June, employers added 288,000 new jobs and unemployment dipped to 6.1% — the best it has been since Sept, 2008.

Soccer at Levi’s Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday for the first international soccer match at Levi’s stadium. Mexico and Chile will take the field — sorry, ‘pitch’ — on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Winged pooches. Talk about flying first class! Early Friday, chihuahuas and other small breeds from shelters in Alameda and Berkeley will board a private plane bound for Vancouver, where there is more demand for small dogs. They’re being transported by the group “Dog Is My Copilot,” a non-profit that flies dogs all over the country to cities where the animals will likely find good homes.

School supplies donated. Friday, tens of thousands of low-income kids will get their school year off on the right track. The Family Giving Tree is handing out 20,000 backpacks and school supplies at their warehouse in San Jose starting at 10 a.m. www.familygivingtree.org

Oaktown art and soul. If you’re driving around downtown Oakland, there will be some street closures for the Art & Soul Festival: 12th Street, between Broadway and Jefferson St., 14th between Broadway and MLK Jr. Way, Clay St., between 11th and 16th and Jefferson from 11th and 15th. The event continues through the weekend.